England are through to their first major international tournament final since 1966 following Wednesday night's 2-1 victory after extra-time against semi-final opponents Denmark at Wembley.

Phillips played the full duration of the match and Neville felt the Whites midfielder's impact combined with Denmark's raft of second half changes led to transforming the game.

"The game changed with all those substitutes that Denmark made because it allowed England, they didn't have the quality on the pitch that they had in the first hour," said Neville on ITV.

GAME CHANGERS: Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, left, and West Ham's Declan Rice, right, after helping England to the Euro 2020 final. Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images.

"They couldn't get the counter attack going and I just thought (Declan) Rice and Kalvin Phillips then started to really stop everything, along with (Luke) Shaw and (Kyle) Walker.

"I know we have talked a lot about Luke Shaw in this tournament as being outstanding at left full back, Kyle Walker has been absolutely brilliant at right full back in terms of his defensive work mainly - not so much his attacking work - but his defensive work and they stopped the counter attack those four - the two full backs and the two central midfield players - and Denmark couldn't get out.

"The game swung in England's momentum and it just changed it completely from that moment."

