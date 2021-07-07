Crowds gathered in Briggate in the city centre, in Headingley and across Leeds after England scored a winner through Harry Kane's extra-time penalty at Wembley..

There were jubilant scenes on Briggate as fans poured out of pubs and bars following the historic win.

Fans roared 'It's coming home' and 'Southgate you're the one', with jubilant supporters hugging one another in the streets.

England fans celebrate on Briggate following the Three Lions' 2-1 victory over Denmark.

England fans are now 90 minutes away from seeing their national team win a major tournament for the first time in half a century

It was a night of mixed emotions for home fans, after Denmark took an unlikely lead only to concede an own goal equaliser 10 minutes later.

England fans outnumbered their Danish counterparts by six-to-one inside Wembley due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

So it was little surprise the majority of the 60,000 supporters roared as players embraced at the end of a gruelling extra-time period.

In pubs and fan zones, supporters lobbed several of the estimated 10 million pints bought on Wednesday into the air in celebration, while others removed their shirts, embraced strangers, or simply wept.

Many also sang, and it was no surprise the anthemic Three Lions and its familiar “It’s coming home” refrain reverberated around Wembley at the final whistle.

Fans released red-coloured smoke and sang as they swarmed out of the stadium following England’s win.

Addi Hassan, 21, described the win as “absolutely incredible, absolutely world class”.

England fans Scarlet Devereux and Lucy Millard, both 18, were elated as they left Wembley.

Ms Devereux said: “It was a brilliant game, the atmosphere was absolutely amazing.”

Ms Millard added: “It’s the first time in so many years we’ve been in the semi-finals so it’s absolutely amazing. It’s coming home.”

And John Engall, 65, who was a schoolboy during England’s only previous major triumph – the 1966 World Cup final – said he felt “absolutely fantastic” after watching the match from BOXPARK in Croydon.

“I remember 66 but I’m much more ecstatic now than when I was 10,” he said.

“It was a brilliant game, it could have gone either way but well, it seems to have gone our way.”

Fans at Trafalgar Square waved England flags and merged together in a huge crowd after the final whistle.

One supporter, Oliver Ways, 28, said: “This time it’s coming home, the momentum is with us, I don’t care what anyone says.

“I’m so drunk but I don’t care – the game was just how we wanted it.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this but England are in a final.”

Another England fan Vic Richards, 22, said: “I’m still trying to compute what happened, I’ve never seen England make a final.

“It’s beautiful, it’s unbelievable, I love this country, the players gave it their all.

“This is an historic occasion, we may never see this again – now we can start to believe.”

Many fans tried to stay out late to enjoy the win, with a few dozen supporters in Leicester Square climbing on top of a number 9 double-decker bus to Aldwych, cheering and holding a St George’s flag aloft before crowds were broken up by police.

England’s match against Italy will take place on Sunday at 8pm.