Leeds A Level results 2024: Live updates as first results come in for city students
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands of 16- and 17-year-olds across the UK are on the edge of the seat this morning as the results of their A Levels - which they sat in May and June - are being revealed.
Students hoping to get into their top university choices will be extra nervous today as the results may end up making or breaking dreams.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
Follow our liveblog below as schools around Leeds reveal their 2024 A Level results:
Live as the 2024 A Level results are revealed in Leeds
Key Events
The day is here!
Thousands of 16 and 17-year-old around Leeds anxiously await their results.
We here at the Yorkshire Evening Post wish all students across Leeds, West Yorkshire and the UK the best of luck today.
Follow this blog throughout the day.
Results from schools around Leeds will be arriving throughout Thursday.
We will update this blog as they land, along with photos and videos of students celebrating.
What can I do if I'm not happy with my results?
Students who believe there is a problem with how their A Levels were marked can ask for a review.
Our reporter Amber Allot has written an extensive guide on how to apply your grades, and how to get a “priority review” if you have a university offering waiting.
What is "clearing"?
Clearing is a process where universities open up leftover spots on their courses to other prospective students
UCAS usually has thousands of courses from hundreds of universities available in its searchable database.
There are several steps students in Clearing need to take to take to secure a spot at another university.
A message from the PM
Sir Keir Starmer has sent his congratulations to students around the UK.
A-level results are expected to be “broadly in line with last year”, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said, as she revealed that she achieved four A grades in her own exams.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ms Phillipson said: “I had to overcome quite a lot of my life to get to that point, but it was a straightforward journey.”
Ms Phillipson also said she was “really surprised” to hear that students with T-levels are not being accepted by some universities. She added: “I think T-levels are an important part of our system. I think they provide really high quality options for young people around technical and vocational education.”
“What we’re doing at the moment is looking at the other options that sit alongside T-levels to make sure that we’ve got a good mix, so that all of our young people are able to study for a really high quality qualification,” she continued.
First results are in!
Sixth Form at Horsforth are celebrating today as it reveals yet another year of outstanding results with 42 percent of students achieving A*, A, Distinction* or Distinction grades and 67 percent achieving A* to B.
Every region of England has seen a year-on-year increase in the proportion of A-level entries awarded A and above, the 2024 exam figures show.
All regions also saw a higher proportion of entries awarded A* or A this year than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
London saw the highest proportion of entries awarded A and above, at 31.3%, up 1.3 percentage points from 30.0% in 2023.
The East Midlands had the lowest, at 22.5%, up 0.2 points from 22.3% in 2023.
The gap between these two regions was 8.8 percentage points, up from 7.7 points last year.
In 2023, north-east England had the lowest proportion of entries awarded A or above, at 22.0%, while south-east England had the highest, at 30.3%: a gap of 8.3 points.
But this year the gap between these two regions narrowed to 6.9 points (north-east England 23.9%, south-east England 30.8%).
Meanwhile, the proportion of entries awarded A and above in Wales and Northern Ireland has fallen sharply year on year, as these nations complete the return to pre-pandemic levels of grading.
In Wales, the figure has dropped from 34.0% in 2023 to 29.9%, while in Northern Ireland it has decreased from 37.5% to 30.3%, though both of these are still above the 2019 pre-pandemic figures of 26.5% and 29.4% respectively.
Here are the percentages of A-level entries awarded the top grades (A*/A) by nation and region, with the equivalent figures for both 2023 and the pre-pandemic year of 2019:
– North-east England 23.9% (2023: 22.0%; 2019: 23.0%)
– North-west England 25.5% (2023: 24.1%; 2019: 23.5%)
– Yorkshire & the Humber 24.6% (2023: 23.0%; 2019: 23.2%)
– West Midlands 24.8% (2023: 22.9%; 2019: 22.0%)
– East Midlands 22.5% (2023: 22.3%; 2019: 21.0%)
– Eastern England 27.5% (2023: 26.6%; 2019: 25.6%)
– South-west England 26.9% (2023: 26.3%; 2019: 25.8%)
– South-east England 30.8% (2023: 30.3%; 2019: 28.3%)
– London 31.3% (2023: 30.0%; 2019: 26.9%)
– England 27.6% (2023: 26.5%; 2019: 25.2%)
– Wales 29.9% (2023: 34.0%; 2019: 26.5%)
– Northern Ireland 30.3% (2023: 37.5%; 2019: 29.4%)
– All 27.8% (2023: 27.2%; 2019: 25.4%)
Here is the A-level pass rate (entries awarded A*-E grades) by nation and region:
– North-east England 97.6% (2023: 97.6%; 2019: 98.3%)
– North-west England 97.6% (2023: 97.4%; 2019: 97.9%)
– Yorkshire & the Humber 97.3% (2023: 97.2%; 2019: 97.8%)
– West Midlands 96.8% (2023: 96.8%; 2019: 97.1%)
– East Midlands 96.6% (2023: 96.9%; 2019: 97.4%)
– Eastern England 97.1% (2023: 97.3%; 2019: 97.6%)
– South-west England 97.4% (2023: 97.4%; 2019: 97.7%)
– South-east England 97.3% (2023: 97.5%; 2019: 97.8%)
– London 96.9% (2023: 96.9%; 2019: 96.8%)
– England 97.1% (2023: 97.2%; 2019: 97.5%)
– Wales 97.4% (2023: 97.5%; 2019: 97.6%)
– Northern Ireland 98.5% (2023: 98.8%; 2019: 98.4%)
– All 97.2% (2023: 97.3%; 2019: 97.6%)
The proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades is up on last year and remains above pre-pandemic levels, national figures show.
Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their exam results on Thursday in a year when grading was expected to be restored to 2019 levels in all three nations.
More than a quarter (27.8%) of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade, up by 0.6 percentage points on last year when 27.2% achieved the top grades.
This was also higher than in 2019 – the last year that summer exams were taken before the pandemic – when 25.4% of entries were awarded A or A* grades.
Overall, the proportion of UK entries awarded the top A* grade this year has risen by 0.4 percentage points to 9.3%, compared with 8.9% in 2023, and it is higher than when it stood at 7.7% in 2019.
Excluding 2020-2022, the years of the pandemic, this is the highest proportion of A* grades awarded since they were first handed out in 2010.
But the overall pass rate – the proportion of entries graded A* to E – has fallen to 97.2% this year, which is lower than last year (97.3%) and the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (97.6%).
The figures, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), cover A-level entries from students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In England, exams regulator Ofqual had said it expected this year’s A-level results to be “broadly similar” to last year, when grades were restored to pre-pandemic levels.
In Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators said they aimed to return to pre-pandemic grading this summer – a year later than in England.
It comes after the Covid-19 pandemic led to an increase in top grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.
The number of applicants accepted on to UK degree courses has risen this year, Ucas figures show.
Overall, 243,650 18-year-old applicants from the UK have been accepted at a university or college, compared to 230,600 last year – a rise of 6%.
In A-levels, boys have pulled further ahead of girls at the top grade this year, with 9.5% of boys’ entries scoring an A* compared with 9.1% of girls’ entries – a gap of 0.4 percentage points. Last year the gap was 0.3 percentage points.
Boys have traditionally led girls, scoring more A* grades than their female classmates every year between 2012 and 2019. But girls overtook boys between 2020 and 2022 – the years of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Girls continued to outperform boys at A* and A but the gender gap has narrowed again this year.
A total of 4,135 students in England alone scored three A* grades, according to separate figures from Ofqual. This is up from 3,820 last year and 2,785 in 2019.
The latest statistics show that the attainment gap between independent schools and comprehensives in England has widened compared with last year.
The latest Ofqual figures show that this summer, 49.4% of independent school candidates scored grade A or above in all subjects, compared with 22.3% of those at comprehensive schools – a gap of 27.1 percentage points.
Last year, the gap was 25.4 percentage points, while in 2019 it was 24.8 percentage points.
The cohort of students who are receiving their results were in Year 9 when schools shut due to Covid-19, and they were the first year group to sit GCSE exams after they were cancelled for two years in a row.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson offered her congratulations to students, telling Times Radio: “They’ve been through an awful lot in recent years and they’ve shown tremendous resilience, and they’ve had fantastic support from the staff and teachers within their schools and colleges, and it’s a big and exciting day for them.”
Leaders in the education sector have warned that this cohort of young people has had to overcome a series of challenges – and those from disadvantaged backgrounds have been hit the worst.
Just days before the academic year was due to start last year, a number of schools were forced to offer remote learning when reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete was found in buildings.
A one-off uplift to exam marks has not been granted to all pupils who had their education disrupted by the concrete crisis despite calls from schools and families affected.
Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “This is a red-letter day for thousands of young people and there will be both celebrations and disappointments. Students in the latter category should not despair, however, as there are a range of options available.”
He added: “While the dark days of the pandemic are in the past, its legacy continues to haunt us, as many of these students experienced severe disruption to their education.
“In particular, this impacted upon young people from disadvantaged backgrounds whose families were also adversely affected by the subsequent cost-of-living crisis.”
Jill Duffy, chairwoman of the JCQ board of directors and chief executive of the OCR exam board, said: “With A-level grades similar to last year, Gen Z students and their teachers will see some much-needed continuity and stability after the disruptions of the pandemic.
“Whether going to university or into training or straight into a career, their qualifications help them move on to their next stage, and we wish them every success in the future.”
In England, 7,380 students received their T-level results in the third year that the qualification has been awarded – and 88.7% achieved at least a pass.
Around 250,000 results were also issued to students who took level 3 vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) this year.
Margaret Farragher, chief executive of the JCQ, said: “Huge congratulations to students on their achievements, spanning a range of vocational, technical and academic qualifications.
“While the pandemic is now behind us, we must acknowledge that this group of students faced disruption during their education and pay tribute to their resilience.”
Scotland has a different qualification system and students received their results on Tuesday last week.
Figures released by the Scottish Qualifications Authority showed 77.2% of those sitting National 5 exams passed with grades A to C – down from 78.8% last year.
For Highers, 74.9% passed with the top bands, down from 77.1% last year, and for Advanced Highers 75.3% of students achieved A to C grades, falling from 79.8% in 2023.
Here are the main figures in this year’s A-level results:
– The proportion of candidates receiving top grades has risen from last year and remains higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
A total of 27.8% of entries were awarded either an A or A*, up from 27.2% in 2023 and above 25.4% in 2019.
– Some 9.3% of entries received an A*. This is also up on last year (8.9%) and higher than the figure for 2019 (7.7%).
Discounting the pandemic-affected years of 2020-22 – when the figure peaked at 19.1% in 2021 – 9.3% is the highest proportion since the A* grade was first awarded in 2010.
– The overall pass rate (grades A* to E) was 97.2%. This is down from 97.3% in 2023 and also below 2019, which was 97.6%.
It is the lowest figure since 2008, when it also stood at 97.2%.
– Some 76.4% of entries received a C or above, up from 76.0% in 2023 and above the pre-pandemic figure of 75.9% in 2019.
– The lead enjoyed by girls over boys in the top grades has narrowed.
The proportion of girls’ entries awarded A or higher this year was 28.0%, just 0.4 percentage points higher than the equivalent figure for boys’ entries (27.6%). Last year, girls led boys by 0.6 percentage points (27.5% girls, 26.9% boys).
– By contrast, boys have extended their lead over girls in the highest grade, A*.
The proportion of boys’ entries awarded A* this year was 9.5%, 0.4 points higher than girls (9.1%). Girls had moved in front of boys from 2020 to 2022, before boys reclaimed a 0.3-point lead last year. Boys had previously led girls at A* from 2012 through to 2019.
– The most popular subject this year was maths, for the 11th year in a row. It had 107,427 entries, up 11% from 96,853 in 2023.
Psychology remains the second most popular subject. It had 78,556 entries, down 2% from 80,493 in 2023.
Biology was once again the third most popular subject, with 74,367 entries, a fall of 0.4% from 74,650.
– Further maths saw the largest percentage increase in entries this year, up 20% from 15,080 in 2023 to 18,082 in 2024.
– Across the regions of England, London saw the highest proportion of entries awarded grades of A and above (31.3%, up 1.3 percentage points from 30.0% in 2023), while the East Midlands had the lowest (22.5%, up 0.2 points from 22.3% in 2023).
– A total of 886,514 A-levels were awarded this year, up 2% on last year’s 867,658.
Happy days at Garforth Academy
Benton Park School results
The school wrote in a press release: “It has been a delight to welcome our Year 13 students into school today and to see so many smiling faces as they opened the all-important envelope containing their results.
Today marks the end of 2 years of very hard work during their time at Benton Park Sixth Form and we are very proud of the endeavour and resilience they have shown through their studies. It was lovely to see their happiness at their well-deserved results and be able to celebrate their successes with them.
This year group have been tremendous, the years have flown by, most of them having doubled in stature and confidence since they arrived, and they have made the most of all the opportunities in and away from the classroom. We will miss them but know that they leave with big horizons and life-long friends.
They now face an exciting phase as they prepare for their chosen Post 18 destinations.
Many of them are going on to study a variety of different courses at a wide range of prestigious universities including Cambridge and many Russell Group destinations as well as specialist centres and Apprenticeships.
Chair of Governors, Vic Clarke said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled with the results of all of our students and on behalf of the Governors would like to pass on my sincere thanks to their teachers, for the dedication with which they serve our students.’
Headteacher Nicholas Skilton commented: ‘It is a real pleasure to be able to celebrate results day with our Sixth Form students today. Our students receiving their results today have worked incredibly hard during their time in Sixth Form and have risen to the challenges they have been faced with. We are incredibly proud of all that they have achieved both academically and socially as they have progressed into outstanding young people.
‘They should feel very proud of their achievements today. I would like to wish them all the very best of luck as they look forward to the next chapter of their journey moving on to study a wide and exciting range of subjects at university and on higher apprenticeships. I would also like to thank our committed teaching staff, who have gone above and beyond in providing excellent teaching, support and inspiration for our students. The high aspirations they have for our students really do support and encourage our young people to achieve their very best.’
The vast majority of our students achieved grades A* - C with many achieving A*-B grades.”
Leeds City Council has issued a statement on this year's results:
Young people in Leeds are celebrating after receiving their A-level and other post-16 results today.
Students across the city have been finding out how they have fared in this year’s exams, with results nationally expected to be broadly similar to those of summer 2023.
Marking and grading have taken place as normal this year, with grades determined solely by students’ performance in their assessments and reflect what students know, understand and can do.
Last year, grading included an allowance for post-Covid disruption and overall results were similar to those of 2019.
Between 2020 and 2022, there was an increase in the number of entries receiving higher grades due to different assessment methods and additional protections granted because of the disruption caused by the pandemic.
Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families, said: “Congratulations to all those in the city for the results they have received today. Students should be so proud of their amazing achievements which are the culmination of a lot of hard work and determination.
“We are firmly committed to ensuring that all young people in Leeds are given the best possible chance to fulfil their potential and leave school or college with essential skills and qualifications and today’s results reflect the quality of teaching and education on offer across the city.
“We wish all students the very best of luck for the future. There is a range of guidance and support for young people, including those that are worried they didn’t get the results they needed, to help them on their next steps. This could be in continuing higher education or starting an apprenticeship or entering the world of work.
“Schools and colleges are on hand to offer additional advice and guidance, and I want to thank all those staff for the assistance they continue to provide to young people in the city as they consider what they want to do next.”
Information on Next Steps
There is support available for students who did not get the results they were hoping for and those who need help figuring out what’s next.
Students can use Leeds City Council’s Start in Leeds website to access information, advice and guidance about the further education opportunities available.
The Next Steps page also signposts learners to the council’s Employment Hub that provides one-to-one support with CVs, job searching, application forms, interviews and general careers advice and guidance.
Leeds MP Richard Burgon has congratulated students receiving their results today:
More results are in as Woodkirk Academy celebrates the achievements of its Year 13 students:
RAAC has presented a particular challenge for students in the Sixth Form this year because they have been without their independent study, mentoring and social areas as the Sixth Form Centre had to be closed. Nonetheless, and due to the dedicated hard work of teachers and students working together, some excellent results have been achieved. This year’s outcomes represent some of the highest achieved at Woodkirk Academy and are higher than the past two years when grade boundaries were softened as exams transitioned from the absence of the exams during the pandemic, and higher than prior to the pandemic.
Principal Mr Tim Jones said: “The students and staff at Woodkirk Academy should be proud of the grades that have been attained. They are the result of a huge amount of hard work, resilience and a commitment to excel in the face of the challenges presented by the loss of their facilities. I am delighted for our students and I wish them all the very best for the future; I look forward to hearing about their successes.”
Assistant Principal and Director of Sixth Form Mrs Kathryn Clarke said: “For the huge majority, the outcomes reflect the outstanding work ethic that has been demonstrated and I am delighted that so many have successfully secured a place at their first-choice destination. Well done to them all and good luck as they move on to pastures new. We can’t wait to welcome next year’s cohort to the new Sixth Form Centre, where students will have access to brand new facilities alongside the excellent education offered at Woodkirk Academy.”
Nervous students open their results letters.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme was invited to Garforth Academy this morning to capture the moment Year 13 students opened their letters.
Prince Henry's Grammar School in Otley reveal its results:
The overall pass rate is 99% and the percentage of higher grades awarded in 2024 remains strong with nearly 30% of all grades at the highest A*/A grade. Similarly, this cohort achieved 57% at A*-B and 82% at grades A* - C this year.
All of these are above national averages.
‘Bragging rights for life!’, says student headed to Oxford
Leeds Sixth Form College student Toby Oughton, 18, is one of the city’s talented students to have successfully secured a place at Oxford University.
Toby celebrated his achievement - secured with As in Philosophy and Psychology and a B in Fine Art - with a shout of joy and a lap of the college’s Park Lane campus.
He said: “I’m so unbelievably happy, I've been so stressed for the last few months.
“It’s not been easy and there’s been a lot of work, but it paid off. I‘m going to Oxford, so I get bragging rights for life!
“I will be getting some friends together and having a drink to celebrate.”
He is now looking forward to starting at Oxford, where he will study philosophy and theology, this autumn.
Toby’s story crowned a day of success for students at both Leeds Sixth Form College and Leeds City College, who were completing A levels, T Levels and a whole range of other Level 3 technical courses.
Others celebrating included Dawud Fiaz, whose results - two As and an A* - mean he will be heading to Kings College London later this year to study social sciences.
Digital and IT T Level student, Loukas Arthington, meanwhile, was one of a number who have decided that taking up a degree apprenticeship with a local company will be their best next step.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.