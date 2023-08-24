Leeds news you can trust since 1890
GCSE Results Leeds: Live updates as results day 2023 arrives for pupils across the city

Thousands of teenagers across Leeds will be lining up at their schools anxiously waiting to find out their GCSE results.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Aug 2023, 07:57 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 07:57 BST

The big day is a time of celebration, regardless of the grades you receive, for the culmination of hard work on coursework assignments and exam revision. GCSE results in England are expected to drop for a second year running today, bringing them back in line with 2019 levels.

In England the A*-G grades have been replaced with a 9-1 system, where 9 is the highest. A grade 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a grade 7 is broadly equivalent to an A.

Follow our blog and refresh the page for the latest updates...

Live: GCSE result day in Leeds

10:07 BST

Results start to land at Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School is once again proud to announce and celebrate the achievements of their Year 11 students as they receive their GCSE and Level 2 results.

86% of students achieved Grade 4+ English and maths, 35% of all grades achieved were grade 7 or higher and 87% of all grades achieved were grade 4 or higher.

08:58 BST

Where students can get free food to celebrate

It is finally here - GCSE Results Day, but to ease the stress why not plan a post-results day celebration? With many food chains and restaurants offering free meals for GCSE Results students, you can go out to celebrate without spending a penny.

Whether you’re planning to head off to university, start an apprenticeship or make your way into the world of work, food-chain favourites such as Nandos and Frankie and Benny’s are offering free deals to school leavers this week.

08:30 BST

Senior NHS nurse who failed all her GCSEs

Meet the high-ranking senior NHS nurse who failed all her GCSEs and says “failing them is not the end of the world.”

08:27 BST

Best of GCSE results day 2022

Here are the best photo highlights from Leeds schools on GCSE results day in 2022.

08:07 BST

300,000 fewer top grades

Experts have predicted that there could be 300,000 fewer top grades awarded this summer compared with in 2022, as examiners in England try to bring results back in-line with pre-pandemic levels.

It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

08:04 BST

How the GCSE results system woks

In England the A*-G grades have been replaced with a 9-1 system, where 9 is the highest. A grade 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a grade 7 is broadly equivalent to an A.

07:49 BST

A nervous wait

As the clock ticks down to that all important reveal, we here at the Yorkshire Evening Post are wishing all the students across Leeds and West Yorkshire the very best of luck.

