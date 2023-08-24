GCSE Results Leeds: Live updates as results day 2023 arrives for pupils across the city
The big day is a time of celebration, regardless of the grades you receive, for the culmination of hard work on coursework assignments and exam revision. GCSE results in England are expected to drop for a second year running today, bringing them back in line with 2019 levels.
In England the A*-G grades have been replaced with a 9-1 system, where 9 is the highest. A grade 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a grade 7 is broadly equivalent to an A.
Live: GCSE result day in Leeds
Results start to land at Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School
Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School is once again proud to announce and celebrate the achievements of their Year 11 students as they receive their GCSE and Level 2 results.
86% of students achieved Grade 4+ English and maths, 35% of all grades achieved were grade 7 or higher and 87% of all grades achieved were grade 4 or higher.
Where students can get free food to celebrate
It is finally here - GCSE Results Day, but to ease the stress why not plan a post-results day celebration? With many food chains and restaurants offering free meals for GCSE Results students, you can go out to celebrate without spending a penny.
Whether you’re planning to head off to university, start an apprenticeship or make your way into the world of work, food-chain favourites such as Nandos and Frankie and Benny’s are offering free deals to school leavers this week.
Senior NHS nurse who failed all her GCSEs
Meet the high-ranking senior NHS nurse who failed all her GCSEs and says “failing them is not the end of the world.”
Best of GCSE results day 2022
Here are the best photo highlights from Leeds schools on GCSE results day in 2022.
300,000 fewer top grades
Experts have predicted that there could be 300,000 fewer top grades awarded this summer compared with in 2022, as examiners in England try to bring results back in-line with pre-pandemic levels.
It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.
How the GCSE results system woks
A nervous wait
As the clock ticks down to that all important reveal, we here at the Yorkshire Evening Post are wishing all the students across Leeds and West Yorkshire the very best of luck.