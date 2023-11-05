38 brilliant photos celebrate life in Pudsey during the early 2000s

Published 5th Nov 2023
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 13:39 BST
These wonderful photos celebrate life in Pudsey during the early 2000s.

They showcase the best of what the market town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events such as Pudsey Carnival and the Leeds Beer Festival through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Pudsey in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Tiberio restaurant on Galloway Lane pictured in June 2002.

1. Pudsey in the early 2000s

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Tiberio restaurant on Galloway Lane pictured in June 2002. Photo: Simon Hulme

The Pudsey Carnival Queen is pictured with her attendants in May 2003. From left, are Shelby Spencer, Alan White, Jody Winn (Carnival Queen) and Catherine Halderson.

2. Pudsey in the early 2000s

The Pudsey Carnival Queen is pictured with her attendants in May 2003. From left, are Shelby Spencer, Alan White, Jody Winn (Carnival Queen) and Catherine Halderson. Photo: Helen Gardner

Were you among the pupils who helped make a human shield at Pudsey Grangefield School in September 2003?

3. Pudsey in the earlky 2000s

Were you among the pupils who helped make a human shield at Pudsey Grangefield School in September 2003? Photo: Third Party

May 2003 and Fulneck School celebrated its 250th anniversary along with the 250th anniversary of the Moravian settlement in the community.

4. Pudsey in the early 2000s

May 2003 and Fulneck School celebrated its 250th anniversary along with the 250th anniversary of the Moravian settlement in the community. Photo: James Hardisty

Dennis Pontefract, chairman of the Claremont Grove Tenants Association stands in front of the complex which is to get CCTV cameras. Pictured in September 2003.

5. Pudsey in the early 2000s

Dennis Pontefract, chairman of the Claremont Grove Tenants Association stands in front of the complex which is to get CCTV cameras. Pictured in September 2003. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Exhausted DEBRA fundraising manager Tony Eckersall at the step-a-thon held at Pudsey Leisure Centre in April 2003

6. Pudsey in the early 2000s

Exhausted DEBRA fundraising manager Tony Eckersall at the step-a-thon held at Pudsey Leisure Centre in April 2003 Photo: Tony Johnson

