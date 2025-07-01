The headteacher of a leading private school in Leeds has spoken of the “devastation” caused by historic institutions closing down, warning that more could follow as financial pressures bite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Coulson, who took the helm at The Froebelian School in Horsforth two years ago, said she had long anticipated the storm - which comes just months after the government began levying VAT on private school fees.

Anna Coulson, headteacher at The Froebelian School in Horsforth, said the team had long anticipated the storm brought on by the government levying VAT on private school fees. | Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew this had been coming for a long time,” said Mrs Coulson. “But to actually see the devastation first hand, I wasn’t prepared.”

“I’ve sat in my office with parents from those schools who have been really distressed. The short notice has put incredible pressure on them to find places for their children. When something like this happens, it’s brutal.”

Responding to the closures, the team at The Froebelian have sought to demonstrate their school’s finances are healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re very lucky that we own our building and we’re not part of a group - and being completely independent means that we can form our own strategic direction,” said Mrs Coulson. “We are in a strong position because of that.”

The team at The Froebelian have sought to demonstrate the school’s finances are healthy in order to reassure newcomers and provide stability. | Simon Hulme

She sent a letter to parents explaining that the school’s finances are sound - and was able to refer to a recent bank statement to prove it.

“There has been a lot of gossip,” she said. “Parents have been asking: ‘Will you be next?’ Obviously, they don’t want to have to move their child. So, I wanted to show parents this letter from the bank. Our balance has been very healthy for the last six months.

“We’re very proud that we’re not in a situation where we’re at risk. We have a very transparent culture, so I had no hesitation in showing the bank statement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an unprecedented move before Christmas, The Froebelian announced it would cover the VAT rise for the first two terms it came into effect, costing the institution around £80,000.

The measure was designed to reassure parents about the future of their children’s education, despite the pressures on small independent settings.

It came after Labour doubled down on a pledge to apply the 20 per cent VAT rate to private schools from January this year, which it estimated would raise £460 million next year, and £1.7 billion by 2030. The Chancellor said the funds would be used to benefit state education.

The government simultaneously predicted that private school fees would rise by around 10 per cent, insisting that institutions did not have to reflect the VAT increase in the amount parents are charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an unprecedented move before Christmas, The Froebelian announced it would cover the VAT rise for the first two terms it came into effect, costing the institution around £80,000. | Simon Hulme

The Froebelian School was established back in 1913 on Clarence Road and is influenced by the teachings of German educationalist Friedrich Froebel, who emphasised the importance of play. It is one of the leading independent preparatory schools for youngsters in the north of England.

Despite the school’s financial health, the emotional impact of nearby closures on the wider community remains raw. Mrs Coulson said: “Parents are so distressed that they’re having to make a quick decision on something very important. They’re in shock.”

In March, the sector was dealt a significant blow when it was announced that Fulneck School in Pudsey was to shut down after more than 270 years, with leaders citing “a continued decline in enrolment” and “rising operational costs”.

The announcement marked the end of an era for the historic independent day and boarding school that was established back in 1753 and had seen the likes of Prime Minister Herbert Henry Asquith and suffragist Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy through its doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just three months later, Moorlands School announced plans to close at the end of the autumn term on December 31, referencing “difficult economic conditions” and “the introduction of VAT on school fees” in a statement.

While Mrs Coulson said that it’s not clear whether the controversial new VAT policy for private school fees was directly to blame for the two closures, she acknowledged its contribution, adding that several families affected by Fulneck’s closure have already brought their children to The Froebelian.

Looking ahead, she expressed fears that the wave of closures is far from over: “Across the country, it’s certainly what we’re seeing. It’s very, very difficult - and the cost of living is having a huge impact too.”