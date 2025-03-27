This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The impending closure of a historic school in Leeds has given campaigners a chance to reflect on its legacy - and how it shaped one of Britain’s most important feminists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed earlier this week that Fulneck School in Pudsey is to shut in July, with leaders citing “a continued decline in enrolment” and “rising operational costs”.

Pioneering suffragist Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy attended Fulneck School in Pudsey from 1848 to 1849. | Elizabeth's Group/National World

As well as figures including Prime Minister Herbert Asquith and famous actress Diana Rigg, the school - which was established back in 1753 - was also the former stomping ground of pioneering suffragist Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lifelong campaigner dedicated her life to fighting for women and was instrumental in securing the right to an education for girls across the country. And it’s likely that her incomparable determination and conviction was shaped here in Leeds.

Susan Munro is the founder of the Congleton-based campaign team Elizabeth’s Group, which works to raise awareness of the figure’s contributions.

“It is extremely sad that Elizabeth’s school is closing,” said Susan. “There is so much history there. It’s just such a shame that it’s coming to the end of its life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a time when women and girls didn’t have many rights in society, Fulneck was teaching its students to be free thinkers and raising them to be free women. We’re very grateful that the school turned out our Elizabeth. Fulneck represented a very important period of her life.”

Campaigners from Congleton-based Elizabeth’s Group work to raise awareness of the pioneering figure's contributions. | Elizabeth's Group

Elizabeth attended Fulneck as a boarder from 1848 to 1849. The school was founded on Moravian principles and, at the time, stood out for its emphasis on equality and progressive teaching methods. Susan said it is believed that those values had a profound impact on Elizabeth’s development as a campaigner.

“The school put some really firm ideas into her head,” she said. “Mary Wollstonecraft was one of her heroes, but it was certainly Fulneck that taught girls they were equal to men. Elizabeth realised that the only way out of her shackles was through education.”

Her time at Fulneck instilled in her the belief that education was a vital tool in the fight for gender equality. This conviction shaped her life’s work, as she later campaigned relentlessly for girls’ education, women’s suffrage and marriage law reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life at Fulneck was structured and disciplined, with students expected to rise early and adhere to a strict routine of study and worship. According to Susan, this environment helped develop Elizabeth’s incredible work ethic.

“The amount of work she was involved in was unbelievable - she wrote hundreds of letters a day and was both nationally and internationally recognised,” explained Susan.

“She must have been very disciplined and it would have been Fulneck that made her that way. I think it was one of the cornerstones of her life. It allowed her the freedom to think outside the box and to take on the patriarchy.”

In 2022, a bronze statue of Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy was unveiled in Congleton. | James Connolly

Elizabeth’s tireless efforts laid the groundwork for key reforms in women’s rights, including the Married Women’s Property Act and the eventual granting of the vote to women in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet despite the fact that her contributions to feminism and social justice were groundbreaking, Elizabeth remains a lesser-known figure compared to some of her contemporaries. Elizabeth’s Group is working to change that. In 2022, the group unveiled a bronze statue of her on Bridge Street in Congleton, the charming Cheshire town’s main thoroughfare.

And Susan has just published her book ‘Justice is a Woman: The Wolstenholme Elmy Story’, which is available on Amazon.

A fictional work based on the facts of Elizabeth’s life, it attempts to bridge the gap between the historic facts and the true woman.

As Fulneck School prepares to close its doors for good, its legacy in shaping formidable women like Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy is undeniable.

The institution may soon be gone, but Susan said she hoped that the principles it instilled in its students - free thought, independence and resilience - will continue to inspire generations to come.