10 first look pictures as SNAPS celebrates expansion with opening of new Leeds site at Co-op Academy Brierley

Published 28th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

SNAPS has officially launched its third site at Co-op Academy Brierley.

Expanding its reach and support for children with additional needs and their families across Leeds and West Yorkshire, the new site was opened at a special event on Saturday, September 27, attended by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Barry Anderson.

SNAPS was founded by a group of parents in Leeds over 20 years ago. Since then, it has grown to become a lifeline for over 100 families each week, offering hydrotherapy, rebound therapy, dance, football, music, family support, wellbeing sessions, and more.

The charity operates on Saturdays during term time from Penny Field School in north Leeds, Broomfield SILC in south Leeds, and now from its new site at Co-op Academy Brierley, located on Cross Green Lane. Take a look inside...

Official opening by Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Barry Anderson with Lucy Owen, CEO SNAPS and guests.

Official opening by Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Barry Anderson with Lucy Owen, CEO SNAPS and guests.

The new site at Co-op Academy Brierley, will offer a range of exciting activities including private family sensory room sessions, rebound therapy, dance, musical theatre, archery and a cookery club.

The new site at Co-op Academy Brierley, will offer a range of exciting activities including private family sensory room sessions, rebound therapy, dance, musical theatre, archery and a cookery club.

Enjoying the sensory room is Everly Watson, five, of Cross Gates.

Enjoying the sensory room is Everly Watson, five, of Cross Gates.

Debbie Hingerton with son Lewis, 16. Debbie was presented with some flowers to mark her retirement as parent Trustee of SNAPS.

Debbie Hingerton with son Lewis, 16. Debbie was presented with some flowers to mark her retirement as parent Trustee of SNAPS.

Isaac Swindles, four, enjoys his time in the play area.

Isaac Swindles, four, enjoys his time in the play area.

Speaking at the launch, Lucy Owen, Chief Executive of SNAPS, said: “This expansion reflects our incredible journey - from a £39,000 annual turnover ten years ago to nearly half a million pounds today. It’s thanks to the generosity of the local community, businesses, and foundations that we are able to sustain and expand our vital services.”

Speaking at the launch, Lucy Owen, Chief Executive of SNAPS, said: "This expansion reflects our incredible journey - from a £39,000 annual turnover ten years ago to nearly half a million pounds today. It's thanks to the generosity of the local community, businesses, and foundations that we are able to sustain and expand our vital services."

