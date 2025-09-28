Expanding its reach and support for children with additional needs and their families across Leeds and West Yorkshire, the new site was opened at a special event on Saturday, September 27, attended by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Barry Anderson.

SNAPS was founded by a group of parents in Leeds over 20 years ago. Since then, it has grown to become a lifeline for over 100 families each week, offering hydrotherapy, rebound therapy, dance, football, music, family support, wellbeing sessions, and more.

The charity operates on Saturdays during term time from Penny Field School in north Leeds, Broomfield SILC in south Leeds, and now from its new site at Co-op Academy Brierley, located on Cross Green Lane. Take a look inside...

