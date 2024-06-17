Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted inspectors have hailed the Outstanding behaviour on display at a special needs school in Leeds.

Penny Field School, located on Tongue Lane, Meanwood, was rated Good overall during a recent Ofsted inspection published last week.

The school for children aged 2 to 19 with PMLD & SEND needs in Leeds, was rated Good in the categories of quality of education and leadership and management, while Outstanding for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

The education watchdog said: “Penny Field School is a calm and nurturing place to learn. The school has high expectations for the pupils who attend. All pupils have an education, health and care (EHC) plan.

Penny Field School was rated Good overall during a recent Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google | Google

“Warm and caring relationships between staff and pupils help pupils to feel safe. The school has successfully established clear expectations and embedded routines for pupils. These positively impact on pupils’ behaviour.”

The school has developed a well-sequenced curriculum. Pupils study the curriculum through different pathways which are well matched to pupils’ needs.

Staff ensure pupils have “effective communication aids” to help them interact with staff and each other. They share their understanding and feelings well.

Addressing areas the school could improve, inspectors added: “There is an inconsistent approach to the teaching of phonics. As a result, pupils who are ready to learn to read, do not make the best start to their reading journey.

“The school should ensure that they identify a consistent approach to the teaching of phonics and provide staff with the training and support they need to teach the chosen programme well.”

Leaders have prioritised reading for all pupils. The school makes sure that pupils “benefit from a wide range of texts”, including poetry. Staff share stories with pupils regularly, including through sensory experiences.

