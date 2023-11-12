Penny Fields: First look inside new £220k hydrotherapy pool opening at Leeds school
A new hydrotherapy pool is opening for pupils with complex and severe needs after the school received over £200,000 from a Yorkshire-based charity.
Penny Fields Special School in Meanwood, Leeds, is a school that supports children from the ages of three to 19. Due to the complex physical challenges that many of the children face, a hydrotherapy pool is an essential part of delivering the care that the pupils need.
The new pool, which replaces the old pool that no longer fit for purpose, has been built following a private donation to the Yorkshire charity PhysCap, along with a donation from Wooden Spoon.
The pool was formally opened on Friday (November 10) morning, with a number of special guests gathering to see it for the first time.
Parents were happy with the new addition, with Helen Burns, mum of pupil Emily, saying: "The new hydrotherapy pool and sensory lighting is fantastic news for the entire school. My daughter loves spending time in the pool. It is both relaxing and stimulating. Being in the water enables her to move her limbs in different ways and gives a sense of freedom she doesn't get in her wheelchair.
“The staff at Penny Field School work brilliantly with the children in a range of activities and knowing the Hydrotherapy Pool will benefit pupils for years to come is just brilliant. Thanks so much to Physcap and Wooden Spoon for their kind donations."
Hannah Duffey, Headteacher at Penny Field School, added: “We can’t express enough how grateful we are to PhysCap, Wooden Spoon and the private donor. Our old pool was in dire need of renovation and repair. We didn’t have a functional changing area, tiles were coming off and it was getting to the point where it was becoming unusable.
"We use the pool every day and it’s an incredibly important part of the care that we offer to our children. This new pool will be transformational for our school and we can’t wait to see Penny Field pupils enjoying it.”
Physcap Children’s Charity is 100 percent run by volunteers, and aims to help improve the lives of children across the Yorkshire region who suffer with both physical and mental disabilities.
Speaking about funding for the new pool, Daniel Grey, PhysCap Chairman, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see how fantastic it looks and we are thrilled at how much pleasure this will give the children at Pennyfield school, the teachers, the care workers and the wider community for many years to come.
“Seeing everyone here today gives us so much joy in the knowledge that we have helped improve the lives of so many people across the Yorkshire region, both now and in the future. Long may our relationship with Penny Field school continue.”