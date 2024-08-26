Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new multi-million pound Leeds academy has been rated by Ofsted inspectors for the first time.

Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy, located on the Ring Road, Middleton, was rated Good overall during an inspection published on July 8.

Named after a former Cockburn student who was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery in WW1, opened in September 2021 and the school had previously been housed in temporary accommodation opposite the St George’s Medical Centre in Middleton.

The education watchdog said: “Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy is an inclusive and welcoming school. Pupils are happy and confident. Leaders are ambitious for what pupils can achieve both personally and academically.

Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy was rated Good overall during an inspection published on July 8. | Submit

“The school is focused on a ‘transformation to excellence’ which is evident in the words and actions of all involved. The school’s commitment to pupils’ personal and social development is exceptional.”

Pupils are described as “confident, respectful and creative” and are encouraged to “debate important topical issues” on a regular basis.

Throughout the inspection, inspectors noted that the quality of education provided by the academy has much to be proud of.

Inspectors added: “The quality of pupil’s personal development is an exceptionally strong feature of the school. British values such as tolerance and respect are well taught and understood.

“Pupils study a curriculum which is ambitious, relevant and well considered. The school is clear about what pupils need to know and remember.”

The inspectors noted that leaders “focus effectively” on improving pupils’ literacy and reading and that the important vocabulary pupils need to learn is specifically set out for each subject.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are “well supported at the school”. Staff have the knowledge and skills required to” identify and manage a wide range of needs.”

Executive Headteacher, David Gurney, said: “I would like to thank all students, staff, parents/carers, trustees and governors for their ongoing hard work, support and dedication to provide an excellent education. Our vision of ‘Transformation to Excellence’ focuses on a relentless drive to continue to improve and excel in all areas.

“This report recognises this drive that focuses on excellent academic outcomes, while developing the student’s character as part of a supportive and caring community.

“Three years ago, we made a commitment to the community in ssouth Leeds and this report recognises an excellent achievement.”

Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy has an admission number of 210 per year group and the full capacity of the academy will be 1,050 students across Years 7-11 by September 2025.

As well as modern classrooms, the new building features specialist subject specific rooms, including drama and dance studios, science labs, ICT suites, Design and Technology workshops and a large hall/theatre.