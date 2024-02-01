Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cockburn Haigh Road Academy, located in Haigh Road, Rothwell, was rated Good in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The former Haigh Road Infant School had been rated as Inadequate by Ofsted in December 2018, before joining the Cockburn Multi-academy Trust in 2019 and relaunching as Cockburn Haigh Road Academy.

Cockburn Haigh Road Academy was rated Good in all five inspected categories. Picture: Cockburn Academy

The education watchdog said: "Cockburn Haigh Road Academy is a welcoming and friendly school. The relationships between adults and pupils are warm and nurturing. Pupils are well cared for, happy and safe.

"Pupils are polite and helpful. They demonstrate good manners, for example by sensibly holding doors open for adults and their peers."

Throughout the inspection, inspectors noted that the quality of education provided by the academy has much to be proud of since joining the Cockburn Multi-academy Trust.

Leaders at all levels have high expectations for all pupils, including disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The report added: "With the support of the trust, the school has recently reviewed the curriculum to ensure that it is ambitious and builds pupils’ knowledge over time. Leaders have identified the key knowledge and vocabulary that pupils need to know and remember.

"The carefully planned early years curriculum ensures children get off to a flying start. Clear expectations help children to play together and develop their social skills."

Inspectors noted that some subjects are at an early stage of implementation and are not embedded well. Leaders should continue to embed the curriculum across all foundation subjects.

Head of School, Jacqueline Padgett, said: “‘The Cockburn Haigh Road Academy community is incredibly proud of the feedback provided by Ofsted and we are determined to continue to strive for excellence.

"This result reflects a significant, whole team effort to improve the education of each and every one of our pupils.

"All of our staff, families and young people have played a central role in ensuring that the academy continues to provide an excellent education where each academic year, we focus on teaching children from their starting points, striving to help them to achieve the best outcomes.”

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Peter Nuttall, added: “This inspection demonstrates that with the right mindset, and a willingness to take on a school rated ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted in 2018 with the intention of turning it around, remarkable results can be achieved.