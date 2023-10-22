Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

All 15 Leeds secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors

Leeds has a plethora of top secondary schools but only a unique few are ranked among the very best by Ofsted.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. There are dozens of Outstanding primary schools across Leeds and so far in 2023 a handful of secondary schools have joined the exclusive club.

Boston Spa Academy was praised for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge” during its first Outstanding inspection, while Farsley Academy was described as “aspirational and visionary” after completing an impressive ratings turnaround.

Here are the 15 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Here are the 15 Leeds secondary schools currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted...

1. Outstanding Leeds secondary schools

Here are the 15 Leeds secondary schools currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted... Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Notre Dame Sixth Form College in St Mark's Avenue, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

2. Notre Dame Sixth Form College

Notre Dame Sixth Form College in St Mark's Avenue, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The Ruth Gorse Academy in Black Bull Street, near Leeds Dock, was rated Outstanding in 2017.

3. The Ruth Gorse Academy

The Ruth Gorse Academy in Black Bull Street, near Leeds Dock, was rated Outstanding in 2017. Photo: Diane Allen

Photo Sales
SEN all-through primary and secondary school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

4. West Oaks Special School

SEN all-through primary and secondary school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsOfsted