Leeds has a plethora of top secondary schools but only a unique few are ranked among the very best by Ofsted.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. There are dozens of Outstanding primary schools across Leeds and so far in 2023 a handful of secondary schools have joined the exclusive club.

Boston Spa Academy was praised for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge” during its first Outstanding inspection, while Farsley Academy was described as “aspirational and visionary” after completing an impressive ratings turnaround.

Here are the 15 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Outstanding Leeds secondary schools Here are the 15 Leeds secondary schools currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted...

Notre Dame Sixth Form College Notre Dame Sixth Form College in St Mark's Avenue, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

The Ruth Gorse Academy The Ruth Gorse Academy in Black Bull Street, near Leeds Dock, was rated Outstanding in 2017.

West Oaks Special School SEN all-through primary and secondary school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022.