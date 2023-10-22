All 15 Leeds secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. There are dozens of Outstanding primary schools across Leeds and so far in 2023 a handful of secondary schools have joined the exclusive club.
Boston Spa Academy was praised for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge” during its first Outstanding inspection, while Farsley Academy was described as “aspirational and visionary” after completing an impressive ratings turnaround.
Here are the 15 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...