A new multi-million-pound school building, complete with state-of-the-art teaching and sports facilities has opened in south Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy, named after former Cockburn student, awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery in WW1, opened in September 2021 and had previously been housed in temporary accommodation opposite the St George’s Medical Centre in Middleton.

Building company Algeco started work on the new academy building, located on the site of the former LCC Highways offices, in December 2021. The main access to the academy for visitors and deliveries is from Middleton Ring Road. A staff car park is accessed from Acre Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive Headteacher, David Gurney, said: “Building an academy from scratch is a rare opportunity and Cockburn Multi-Academy Trust has already brought its tried and tested track record of excellence to Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy. There continues to be a high demand for places across all three secondary academies within Cockburn Multi- academy trust which are all now over-subscribed.

Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy opened in September 2021 and had previously been housed in temporary accommodation.

“I am extremely proud that all of the families in south Leeds will be able to access an excellent secondary education for their children. The new Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy building is at the heart of the community for both current and future generations and a superb environment in which to learn as well as providing the community with facilities outside of the school day.”

As well as modern classrooms, the new building will feature specialist subject specific rooms, including drama and dance studios, science labs, ICT suites, Design and Technology workshops and a large hall/theatre.

Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy has an admission number of 210 per year group and the full capacity of the academy will be 1,050 students across Years 7-11 by September 2025. The first cohorts of students, now in Year 8 and Year 9 were the founding members of the academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad