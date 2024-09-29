Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds primary school with outstanding features has been rated by Ofsted inspectors.

Clapgate Primary School, located on Cranmore Drive, Belle Isle, was rated Good overall and in three inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management.

The school meanwhile received Outstanding ratings in the categories of personal development and early years provision.

Clapgate Primary School, located on Cranmore Drive, Belle Isle, was rated Good overall. | Gemma Bentley/Google

Ofsted said: “Everyone is welcome and made to feel special at Clapgate Primary School. Pupils celebrate and value each other and the adults who work with them.

“Pupils know there is always someone to help if they have a worry or fall out with another pupil. Children are taught how to stay safe online and in the local community from the time they start in the early years.”

Adults at Clapgate have the “highest ambition for every pupil”, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). They “expect each pupil to try their hardest” at everything they do.

Knowledge, spark, humanity, grit and team are described as the school’s golden threads, which are woven through “every aspect of pupils’ education.”

Inspectors added: “Children make a flying start to their education in the early years. They settle quickly into the school’s routines. Adults are very skilled practitioners. They model speaking and listening skills with expertise.

“The school prioritises reading as soon as children enter the nursery. The school provides a free lending library for families at the front gate.”

The school’s curriculum is “enriched with educational visits to museums and places of worship”. These help pupils, including those with SEND, to achieve well.

Pupils learn how to “remain calm and deal with disagreements respectfully”. They work and play happily together, displaying “the care and consideration” modelled to them by every adult in the school.