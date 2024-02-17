1. Belle Isle in the early 2000s
Cheers! Former Leeds RL star Garry Schofield at his new pub The Omnibus in September 2003. Photo: YPN
2. Belle Isle in the early 2000s
Merlyn Rees Community School pupils Phillip Tottie, Gavin Ferguson, Ryan Teale and Ryan Whittacher who play commitee members in 'Club Night', a play based on Belle Isle Working Mens Club. Pictured in June 2001. Photo: YPN
3. Belle Isle in the early 2000s
Belle Isle bed and breakfast landlady Ann Gordon who owned Jasper - a foul-mouthed swearing parrot. Pictured in February 2003. Photo: YPN
4. Belle Isle in the early 2000s
Church treasurer Pat Rowe outside Belle Isle United Reform Church on Nesfield Road where many of the windows have been smashed by vandals. Pictured in April 2001. Photo: YPN
5. Belle Isle in the early 2000s
Shops on Belle Isle Parade pictured in March 2001. Photo: YPN
6. Belle Isle in the early 2000s
Sally Sumpner at Windmill Primary School by the nursery class that has been closed because of damp. Pictured in February 2001. Photo: YPN