They showcase the best of what the community had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in LS10 including pubs, shops, schools, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 15 beloved photos take you back to Belle Isle in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook