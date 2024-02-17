Leeds news you can trust since 1890
34 brilliant photos take you back to Belle Isle in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Belle Isle during the early 2000s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

They showcase the best of what the community had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in LS10 including pubs, shops, schools, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 15 beloved photos take you back to Belle Isle in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Cheers! Former Leeds RL star Garry Schofield at his new pub The Omnibus in September 2003.

1. Belle Isle in the early 2000s

Cheers! Former Leeds RL star Garry Schofield at his new pub The Omnibus in September 2003. Photo: YPN

Merlyn Rees Community School pupils Phillip Tottie, Gavin Ferguson, Ryan Teale and Ryan Whittacher who play commitee members in 'Club Night', a play based on Belle Isle Working Mens Club. Pictured in June 2001.

2. Belle Isle in the early 2000s

Merlyn Rees Community School pupils Phillip Tottie, Gavin Ferguson, Ryan Teale and Ryan Whittacher who play commitee members in 'Club Night', a play based on Belle Isle Working Mens Club. Pictured in June 2001. Photo: YPN

Belle Isle bed and breakfast landlady Ann Gordon who owned Jasper - a foul-mouthed swearing parrot. Pictured in February 2003.

3. Belle Isle in the early 2000s

Belle Isle bed and breakfast landlady Ann Gordon who owned Jasper - a foul-mouthed swearing parrot. Pictured in February 2003. Photo: YPN

Church treasurer Pat Rowe outside Belle Isle United Reform Church on Nesfield Road where many of the windows have been smashed by vandals. Pictured in April 2001.

4. Belle Isle in the early 2000s

Church treasurer Pat Rowe outside Belle Isle United Reform Church on Nesfield Road where many of the windows have been smashed by vandals. Pictured in April 2001. Photo: YPN

Shops on Belle Isle Parade pictured in March 2001.

5. Belle Isle in the early 2000s

Shops on Belle Isle Parade pictured in March 2001. Photo: YPN

Sally Sumpner at Windmill Primary School by the nursery class that has been closed because of damp. Pictured in February 2001.

6. Belle Isle in the early 2000s

Sally Sumpner at Windmill Primary School by the nursery class that has been closed because of damp. Pictured in February 2001. Photo: YPN

