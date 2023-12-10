All 32 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year and more and more secondary schools continue to join the list.
So far in 2023 a handful of schools have joined the exclusive Outstanding list. Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” and Boston Spa Academy was hailed for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge.”
So without further ado here are the 32 Leeds primary and secondary schools currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...