All 32 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors

Leeds has plenty of top schools, but only a select few are ranked among the very best according to Ofsted.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year and more and more secondary schools continue to join the list.

So far in 2023 a handful of schools have joined the exclusive Outstanding list. Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” and Boston Spa Academy was hailed for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge.”

So without further ado here are the 32 Leeds primary and secondary schools currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1. Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding

Here are the 32 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list... Photo: National World

Blenheim Primary School in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2023.

2. Blenheim Primary School

Blenheim Primary School in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2023. Photo: Steve Riding

SEN all-through school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

3. West Oaks Special School

SEN all-through school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Google

Notre Dame Sixth Form College in St Mark's Avenue, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022.

4. Notre Dame Sixth Form College

Notre Dame Sixth Form College in St Mark's Avenue, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Ruth Gorse Academy in Black Bull Street, near Leeds Dock, was rated Outstanding in 2017.

5. The Ruth Gorse Academy

The Ruth Gorse Academy in Black Bull Street, near Leeds Dock, was rated Outstanding in 2017. Photo: Diane Allen

St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in 2021.

6. St Peter's Church of England Primary School

St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in 2021. Photo: Google

