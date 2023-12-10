All 32 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors

Leeds has plenty of top schools, but only a select few are ranked among the very best according to Ofsted.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards. Dozens of primary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year and more and more secondary schools continue to join the list.

So far in 2023 a handful of schools have joined the exclusive Outstanding list. Blenheim primary was praised for its continued “strive for excellence” and Boston Spa Academy was hailed for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge.”

So without further ado here are the 32 Leeds primary and secondary schools currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding Here are the 32 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list... Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Blenheim Primary School Blenheim Primary School in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2023. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . West Oaks Special School SEN all-through school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Notre Dame Sixth Form College Notre Dame Sixth Form College in St Mark's Avenue, Woodhouse, was rated Outstanding in 2022. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

5 . The Ruth Gorse Academy The Ruth Gorse Academy in Black Bull Street, near Leeds Dock, was rated Outstanding in 2017. Photo: Diane Allen Photo Sales

6 . St Peter's Church of England Primary School St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales