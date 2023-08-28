All 11 Leeds secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted since 2022

The summer holidays are almost over and children are preparing to return to their classrooms but what are the best rated schools in Leeds?

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.

Boston Spa Academy were hailed for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge” as they received a first ever outstanding grade earlier this year while Bruntcliffe Academy in Morley was praised for creating “independent and resilient learners” as it continues upon a path towards Outstanding.

With 28 Leeds primary schools already rated so far in 2023, here are the 11 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of both city centres, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted since the beginning of 2022. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . 11 Leeds secondary schools rated by Ofsted Here are the 11 Leeds secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted since the beginning of 2022. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list... Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Boston Spa Academy - Outstanding Boston Spa Academy received its first Outstanding grade during a recent inspection in January 2023. Photo: Boston Spa Academy Photo Sales

3 . Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School - Good Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School received its second successive Good grade during a recent inspection in February 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Leeds West Academy - Good Leeds West Academy kept its Good grade during a recent inspection in September 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales