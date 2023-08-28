Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

All 11 Leeds secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted since 2022

The summer holidays are almost over and children are preparing to return to their classrooms but what are the best rated schools in Leeds?
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 28th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards and they continue to visit schools across the city to see if they are making the grade.

Boston Spa Academy were hailed for “nurturing pupils’ talents, ambitions and thirst for knowledge” as they received a first ever outstanding grade earlier this year while Bruntcliffe Academy in Morley was praised for creating “independent and resilient learners” as it continues upon a path towards Outstanding.

With 28 Leeds primary schools already rated so far in 2023, here are the 11 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of both city centres, rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted since the beginning of 2022. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Here are the 11 Leeds secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted since the beginning of 2022. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1. 11 Leeds secondary schools rated by Ofsted

Here are the 11 Leeds secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted since the beginning of 2022. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list... Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Boston Spa Academy received its first Outstanding grade during a recent inspection in January 2023.

2. Boston Spa Academy - Outstanding

Boston Spa Academy received its first Outstanding grade during a recent inspection in January 2023. Photo: Boston Spa Academy

Photo Sales
Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School received its second successive Good grade during a recent inspection in February 2023.

3. Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School - Good

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School received its second successive Good grade during a recent inspection in February 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Leeds West Academy kept its Good grade during a recent inspection in September 2022.

4. Leeds West Academy - Good

Leeds West Academy kept its Good grade during a recent inspection in September 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedLeeds