An “aspirational and visionary” west Leeds academy has been hailed as Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Farnley Academy, located on Chapel Lane in west Leeds, was rated Outstanding in all areas, completing an impressive turnaround after a 2019 inspection rated the school as Requires Improvement over concerns surrounding pupil behaviour and leadership.

In their latest report published today, Ofsted said the school, part of the high-performing GORSE Academies Trust, has “high expectations” and a “relentless focus for all pupils to achieve the very best outcomes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog said: “Pupils proudly attend this aspirational and visionary school. They know that they are well supported to achieve the high expectations that the school has for them. Pupils model the school’s core values of ‘ambitious, resilient and kind’ in everything they do.

The Farnley Academy, located on Chapel Lane in west Leeds, was rated Outstanding in all areas.

“The school has a relentless focus for all pupils to achieve the very best outcomes they can. This is evident in the qualifications they achieve and the exciting next steps they move on to after leaving the school.”

Ofsted highlighted pupil behaviour as “exemplary”, that students “treat others with respect and are courteous to staff and to each other” and that “the school does not tolerate bullying or discriminatory language”.

Leadership at the school is praised for developing a “highly effective curriculum” which clearly sets out the important knowledge that they want pupils to know and remember. In lessons, teachers present information clearly and “use a range of strategies to help pupils understand important new concepts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: “All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), make rapid progress. Pupils at the school achieve exceptionally well.

Ofsted said the school has “high expectations” and a “relentless focus for all pupils to achieve the very best outcomes”.

“Pupils benefit from a highly effective curriculum that enhances their knowledge of the wider world. Pupils speak passionately about equality, and many pupils have a deep understanding of diversity.”

They further note that leaders, governors and the trust work in a “clearly defined way”, with their vision and values a constant that drives the work they do.

Chris Stokes, Principal of The Farnley Academy, said: “As an academy, our vision is to provide ‘An Exceptional Student Experience For All’ and this report highlights many of the things that we do as a community to achieve that goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The report is testament to the part that every member of The Farnley Academy community plays in making the school the very best it can be – our wonderful students, supportive parents and carers, and dedicated colleagues not just within our school, but also across the whole of The GORSE Academies Trust. I hope that every member of our community is just as proud of the report as I am.”