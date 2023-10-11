Farnley Academy: Ofsted hails Outstanding Leeds school as 'aspirational and visionary' after ratings turnaround
The Farnley Academy, located on Chapel Lane in west Leeds, was rated Outstanding in all areas, completing an impressive turnaround after a 2019 inspection rated the school as Requires Improvement over concerns surrounding pupil behaviour and leadership.
In their latest report published today, Ofsted said the school, part of the high-performing GORSE Academies Trust, has “high expectations” and a “relentless focus for all pupils to achieve the very best outcomes”.
The education watchdog said: “Pupils proudly attend this aspirational and visionary school. They know that they are well supported to achieve the high expectations that the school has for them. Pupils model the school’s core values of ‘ambitious, resilient and kind’ in everything they do.
“The school has a relentless focus for all pupils to achieve the very best outcomes they can. This is evident in the qualifications they achieve and the exciting next steps they move on to after leaving the school.”
Ofsted highlighted pupil behaviour as “exemplary”, that students “treat others with respect and are courteous to staff and to each other” and that “the school does not tolerate bullying or discriminatory language”.
Leadership at the school is praised for developing a “highly effective curriculum” which clearly sets out the important knowledge that they want pupils to know and remember. In lessons, teachers present information clearly and “use a range of strategies to help pupils understand important new concepts.”
Inspectors added: “All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), make rapid progress. Pupils at the school achieve exceptionally well.
“Pupils benefit from a highly effective curriculum that enhances their knowledge of the wider world. Pupils speak passionately about equality, and many pupils have a deep understanding of diversity.”
They further note that leaders, governors and the trust work in a “clearly defined way”, with their vision and values a constant that drives the work they do.
Chris Stokes, Principal of The Farnley Academy, said: “As an academy, our vision is to provide ‘An Exceptional Student Experience For All’ and this report highlights many of the things that we do as a community to achieve that goal.
“The report is testament to the part that every member of The Farnley Academy community plays in making the school the very best it can be – our wonderful students, supportive parents and carers, and dedicated colleagues not just within our school, but also across the whole of The GORSE Academies Trust. I hope that every member of our community is just as proud of the report as I am.”
Anne McAvan, the Chair of the Board at The GORSE Academies Trust, added: “Chris and the whole team at The Farnley Academy have done an exceptional job – and do it every day. Ofsted says the academy is aspirational and visionary – and they are right. I am extremely pleased that they have recognised the extraordinary quality that shines through at this superb school.”