St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, located in Barkly Road, Beeston, was rated Outstanding in four of the five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It is the second consecutive Outstanding grade for the school, which previously received top marks during an inspection in October 2010.

The education watchdog said: "Pupils love coming to St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School. They feel safe and happy here. Leaders and staff have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and attitudes.

"Staff are experts in showing pupils how to be polite and inclusive. Pupils rise to these high expectations. Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary."

School leaders have implemented a strong curriculum which is "broad and ambitious" and pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), learn well.

Leaders work as ‘ambassadors for learning’ in order to raise them importance of education across the whole school community and improve the life chances of pupils.

The report added: "The school’s curriculum for core subjects such as reading and mathematics is well considered and expertly implemented. Leaders prioritise reading.

"Teachers have strong subject knowledge. They understand the importance of revisiting prior knowledge and linking this with what they want pupils to learn next."

The school has developed strong relationships with parents. Leaders are "passionate about their work" to create a strong and caring community that is highly valued by their families and children.

Miss Leonard, headteacher at St Anthony's, said: "The Ofsted report is overwhelmingly positive regarding all aspects of school life, reflecting a unique school family which 'sits at the heart' of their local community.

"Our children were rightly praised for their exemplary behaviour, their high levels of respect for each other, their politeness and their love of learning. I am delighted that this was recognised as our children really are a unique blessing to us.