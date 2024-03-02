Leeds news you can trust since 1890
All 12 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far

The February half-term is behind us and Ofsted has been busy inspecting schools across Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Over a dozen primary and secondary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more continuing to join the list with each passing week.

A handful of schools were even left celebrating after receiving that coveted Outstanding accreditation, including Roundhay School and Morley Victoria Primary.

Here are the 12 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in February 2024.

1. Roundhay School - Outstanding

Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in February 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024.

2. Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Good

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Wilmer Ferrreira/Google

Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024.

3. Summerfield Primary School - Good

Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google

St Peter’s CoE Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in January 2024.

4. St Peter’s CoE Primary School - Outstanding

St Peter’s CoE Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. Photo: James Hardisty

St. Oswald's CofE Primary School, located in The Green, Guiseley, was rated Good in January 2024.

5. St. Oswald's CofE Primary School - Good

St. Oswald's CofE Primary School, located in The Green, Guiseley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google

Sicklinghall Community Primary School, located in Main Street, Sicklinghall, Wetherby, was rated Good in January 2024.

6. Sicklinghall Community Primary School - Good

Sicklinghall Community Primary School, located in Main Street, Sicklinghall, Wetherby, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google

