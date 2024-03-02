Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Over a dozen primary and secondary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more continuing to join the list with each passing week.

A handful of schools were even left celebrating after receiving that coveted Outstanding accreditation, including Roundhay School and Morley Victoria Primary.

Here are the 12 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Roundhay School - Outstanding Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in February 2024.

2 . Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Good Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024.

3 . Summerfield Primary School - Good Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024.

4 . St Peter's CoE Primary School - Outstanding St Peter's CoE Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in January 2024.

5 . St. Oswald's CofE Primary School - Good St. Oswald's CofE Primary School, located in The Green, Guiseley, was rated Good in January 2024.

6 . Sicklinghall Community Primary School - Good Sicklinghall Community Primary School, located in Main Street, Sicklinghall, Wetherby, was rated Good in January 2024.