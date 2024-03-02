Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.
Over a dozen primary and secondary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more continuing to join the list with each passing week.
Here are the 12 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...
1. Roundhay School - Outstanding
Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in February 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Good
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, located in Argie Avenue, Kirkstall, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Wilmer Ferrreira/Google
3. Summerfield Primary School - Good
Summerfield Primary School, located in Intake Lane, Rodley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google
4. St Peter’s CoE Primary School - Outstanding
St Peter’s CoE Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. Photo: James Hardisty
5. St. Oswald's CofE Primary School - Good
St. Oswald's CofE Primary School, located in The Green, Guiseley, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google
6. Sicklinghall Community Primary School - Good
Sicklinghall Community Primary School, located in Main Street, Sicklinghall, Wetherby, was rated Good in January 2024. Photo: Google