The artist behind a new mural paying tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has said he wanted to share the love for the rugby star’s family and fans.

Burrow, who made nearly 500 appearances for the Rhinos, died last Sunday (June 2) at the age of 41, four-and-a-half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Local artist James Archer said he was compelled to create the new mural on Cardigan Road after hearing the sad news about the sporting great. Burrow’s battle and fundraising efforts in tandem with former Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield touched people well beyond rugby league and he has been honoured across sport since his death.

The Rob Burrow Mural has appeared on Cardigan Road in Leeds.

Mr Archer said: "It was really emotional so I wanted to do something special for Rob's family and fans.” "The way he faced his illness and everything else in life is so inspiring." Mr Archer said that he approached Venom Vapez about installing the mural at the side of their business and they were more than happy to say yes.

Mr Archer said that it took him three days to complete the piece, which Burrow in his Leeds Rhinos days alongside a quote that he was recorded as sharing shortly before his death: “Every single day is precious. Don’t waste a moment.”

Local artist James Archer said he was compelled to create the mural after hearing the sad news of Rob Burrows' death

Pictures have since been shared across social media and received endless praise, with one comment reading: “Amazing tribute to an amazing man. He was a truly inspirational man and fought his illness so courageously. RIP.”

Mr Archer said: “It’s really nice. I feel like it’s made people happy and I’ve seen some of the comments and it’s great to see.

“I’m really happy with the portrait I’ve done of him because he’s got a smile on his face. I think that’s how people should remember him.”

There have been tributes across the country in memory of Burrow, with hundreds of tributes and flowers left in his honour at Headingley Stadium. Leeds Rhinos have since revealed that they are looking at ways for a more permanent tribute to Burrow.