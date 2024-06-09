Rob Burrow: shrine remains open as Leeds Rhinos reveal plan for permanent Headingley tribute and civic event
Today (Sunday) marks a week since Burrow’s death, aged 41, from motor neurone disease. The club are asking people to pause at 6pm for “a moment of reflection with loved ones at home together to remember Rob and keep in your thoughts his family and all those impacted by MND”.
Flowers, rugby shirts, cards and other mementos in memory of Burrow have turned the John Holmes statute, outside Headingley’s South Stand, into a shrine for the eight-time Grand Final winner. Items placed at Wembley’s rugby league statue during Challenge Cup final weekend have now been added to the collection.
In a statement, Rhinos confirmed: “From Monday morning, June 10, the club staff will start to lift and store safely the many shirts and mementos that have been left in tribute to Rob from people around the country.
“This is to ensure they do not get damaged by the weather and the site remains a fitting tribute to Rob. Each will be photographed and put into a book, copies of which will go to the family, one at the stadium and one to be housed in the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND.
“The club will make a decision, in conjunction with Rob’s family, how to use the shirts and items to form a permanent tribute at the stadium, most likely somewhere in the South Stand to recall where people came to remember Rob this week.”
It added: “Flowers that are no longer fresh will be lifted. Any wrappers will be recycled wherever possible while the flowers will be composted separately with the compost then added to the club’s existing memorial garden situated near Car Park A at the stadium.
“All notes on the flowers will also be photographed and added to the above books. The photographs will also be displayed on a digital gallery on the Leeds Rhinos website so visitors can read the many tributes to Burrow in the weeks and years ahead.
“Well-wishers can still visit the stadium throughout the next fortnight with the South Stand open from 8am until 8pm each day for people to lay flowers around the base of the John Holmes statue.
“At this stage, we would ask that no more shirts or items of clothing are left so we can ensure that all the messages are captured. The club staff will ensure that fresh flowers are kept at the site throughout this period.”
Rhinos’ next home game, against Leigh Leopards, takes place on Friday, June 21, which is global MND awareness day. Fans will be allowed to bring flowers and tributes to Burrow to be laid on that day.
“The club are coordinating with the Burrow family around the details of Rob’s funeral, which will take place in early July,” the statement continued. “This will be a private event for family and friends, however there will be a chance for members of the public to pay tribute to Rob on his final journey. Details of this will be published nearer the time.
“The club are also working with Leeds City Council for a larger civic event following Rob’s funeral that will be streamed for well wishers to watch. Details of this will be announced in due course.” Members of the public can sign the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s online book of condolence via this link.
