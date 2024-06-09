Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos say shirts and other items left in memory of Rob Burrow will be used to create a permanent tribute to the legendary former player at AMT Headingley Stadium.

Today (Sunday) marks a week since Burrow’s death, aged 41, from motor neurone disease. The club are asking people to pause at 6pm for “a moment of reflection with loved ones at home together to remember Rob and keep in your thoughts his family and all those impacted by MND”.

Flowers, rugby shirts, cards and other mementos in memory of Burrow have turned the John Holmes statute, outside Headingley’s South Stand, into a shrine for the eight-time Grand Final winner. Items placed at Wembley’s rugby league statue during Challenge Cup final weekend have now been added to the collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Rhinos confirmed: “From Monday morning, June 10, the club staff will start to lift and store safely the many shirts and mementos that have been left in tribute to Rob from people around the country.

Leeds Rhinos players pay their respects to Rob Burrow as they admire tributes left alongside the John Holmes statue at AMT Headingley. Picture by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

“This is to ensure they do not get damaged by the weather and the site remains a fitting tribute to Rob. Each will be photographed and put into a book, copies of which will go to the family, one at the stadium and one to be housed in the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

“The club will make a decision, in conjunction with Rob’s family, how to use the shirts and items to form a permanent tribute at the stadium, most likely somewhere in the South Stand to recall where people came to remember Rob this week.”

It added: “Flowers that are no longer fresh will be lifted. Any wrappers will be recycled wherever possible while the flowers will be composted separately with the compost then added to the club’s existing memorial garden situated near Car Park A at the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans from different clubs left tributes to Rob Burrow at a makeshift shrine next to Wembley's rugby league statue on Cup finals day. These have now been moved to Headingley.

“All notes on the flowers will also be photographed and added to the above books. The photographs will also be displayed on a digital gallery on the Leeds Rhinos website so visitors can read the many tributes to Burrow in the weeks and years ahead.

“Well-wishers can still visit the stadium throughout the next fortnight with the South Stand open from 8am until 8pm each day for people to lay flowers around the base of the John Holmes statue.

“At this stage, we would ask that no more shirts or items of clothing are left so we can ensure that all the messages are captured. The club staff will ensure that fresh flowers are kept at the site throughout this period.”

Rhinos’ next home game, against Leigh Leopards, takes place on Friday, June 21, which is global MND awareness day. Fans will be allowed to bring flowers and tributes to Burrow to be laid on that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the tributes to Rob Burrow at Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley Stadium. Picture by Ed SykesGetty Images.

“The club are coordinating with the Burrow family around the details of Rob’s funeral, which will take place in early July,” the statement continued. “This will be a private event for family and friends, however there will be a chance for members of the public to pay tribute to Rob on his final journey. Details of this will be published nearer the time.