17 wonderful pictures as Leeds Rhinos pay tribute to Rob Burrow by hosting community run around Roundhay Park

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Jun 2024, 14:45 BST

A special community run was held in Leeds to pay tribute by rugby league great Rob Burrow.

A sea of runners in blue and yellow made their way around Roundhay Park last night (Friday) to pay tribute to Burrow, who sadly died aged 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

The event was hosted by the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, who devised a seven-mile route around the park in reference to Burrows’ iconic shirt number.

The event began with a minute’s applause, followed by a colourful display as participants from Leeds and beyond tackled the Rhino route, designed by local running enthusiast John Mcloughlin.

Locals also came out in force to show their support along the route and professional boxer Josh Warrington also attended to pay his respects to a fellow Leeds legend.

At the finish line, CEO and event organizer Bob Bowman commented: “I think Rob would say he’s a Yorkshire lad who achieved his dreams and he would be very humbled by this adulation and respect. It is everything he deserves because he was such a great man.”

Check out the photos of the even provided by Leeds Rhinos Foundation in the gallery below:

Runners set off at 7pm for a run around Roundhay Park on Friday evening

1. Roundhay Park

Runners set off at 7pm for a run around Roundhay Park on Friday evening

The event was in tribute to Rob Burrow following his death on Sunday after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND)

2. Rob Burrow

The event was in tribute to Rob Burrow following his death on Sunday after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND)

The course was put together by local avid runner, John Mcloughlin

3. Course

The course was put together by local avid runner, John Mcloughlin

The event was put together to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and funds for research, care and potential treatments for the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity.

4. Support

The event was put together to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and funds for research, care and potential treatments for the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity.

The run set off from the main Roundhay Park gates on Prince’s Avenue

5. Set off

The run set off from the main Roundhay Park gates on Prince's Avenue

The runners set off at 7pm in honour of Rob Burrow's iconic shirt number

6. Iconic

The runners set off at 7pm in honour of Rob Burrow's iconic shirt number

Related topics:Rob BurrowLeeds RhinosRoundhay Park

