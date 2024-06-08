A sea of runners in blue and yellow made their way around Roundhay Park last night (Friday) to pay tribute to Burrow, who sadly died aged 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).
The event was hosted by the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, who devised a seven-mile route around the park in reference to Burrows’ iconic shirt number.
The event began with a minute’s applause, followed by a colourful display as participants from Leeds and beyond tackled the Rhino route, designed by local running enthusiast John Mcloughlin.
Locals also came out in force to show their support along the route and professional boxer Josh Warrington also attended to pay his respects to a fellow Leeds legend.
At the finish line, CEO and event organizer Bob Bowman commented: “I think Rob would say he’s a Yorkshire lad who achieved his dreams and he would be very humbled by this adulation and respect. It is everything he deserves because he was such a great man.”
Check out the photos of the even provided by Leeds Rhinos Foundation in the gallery below:
