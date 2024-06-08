Rob Burrow: 21 superb pictures as rugby league unites at Wembley to celebrate much-loved Leeds Rhinos legend

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jun 2024, 17:27 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 08:37 BST
Thousands of rugby league fans celebrated the life of Leeds Rhinos great Rob Burrow at Wembley on Saturday.

The sport has been united in grief since Burrow died last Sunday, four and a half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. A crowd of 64,845 flocked to Wembley for the women’s and men’s Betfred Challenge Cup finals and the 1895 Cup showpiece and Burrow was in their thoughts before, during and after all three games.

A pediod of silence was held before the Challenge Cup ties, with fans then standing to applaud after seven minutes of all three finals, in including Leeds Rhinos’ Women against St Helens – which was watched by a record 9,608 – and Wakefield Trinity’s clash with Sheffield Eages.

Fans also left scarves, shirts and flowers at Wembley’s rugby league statue. Those tributes will be relocated to AMT Headingley on Sunday. Here’s 19 pictures which capture an emotional day at the national stadium.

Rob Burrow is remembered on the big screen at Wembley.

1. Rob Burrow Wembley tribute

Rob Burrow is remembered on the big screen at Wembley. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Wembley's rugby league statute became a shrine as fans left shirts and other momentoes in tribute to Rob Burrow.

2. Rob Burrow Wembley tribute

Wembley's rugby league statute became a shrine as fans left shirts and other momentoes in tribute to Rob Burrow. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Rob Burrow's name and an inspirational quote featured on Warrington Wolves' warm up tops.

3. Rob Burrow Wembley tribute

Rob Burrow's name and an inspirational quote featured on Warrington Wolves' warm up tops. Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com

Fans from different clubs left tributes to Rob Burrow at a makeshift shrine next to Wembley's rugby league statue.

4. Rob Burrow Wembley tribute

Fans from different clubs left tributes to Rob Burrow at a makeshift shrine next to Wembley's rugby league statue. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors - wearing Rob Burrow warm-up tops - line up for a minute's silence before the men's Challenge Cup final.

5. Rob Burrow Wembley tribute

Wigan Warriors - wearing Rob Burrow warm-up tops - line up for a minute's silence before the men's Challenge Cup final. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Flowers, shirts and scarves were left at Wembley's rugby league statute in tribute to Rob Burrow.

6. Rob Burrow Wembley tribute

Flowers, shirts and scarves were left at Wembley's rugby league statute in tribute to Rob Burrow. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

