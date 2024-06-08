The sport has been united in grief since Burrow died last Sunday, four and a half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. A crowd of 64,845 flocked to Wembley for the women’s and men’s Betfred Challenge Cup finals and the 1895 Cup showpiece and Burrow was in their thoughts before, during and after all three games.

A pediod of silence was held before the Challenge Cup ties, with fans then standing to applaud after seven minutes of all three finals, in including Leeds Rhinos’ Women against St Helens – which was watched by a record 9,608 – and Wakefield Trinity’s clash with Sheffield Eages.

Fans also left scarves, shirts and flowers at Wembley’s rugby league statue. Those tributes will be relocated to AMT Headingley on Sunday. Here’s 19 pictures which capture an emotional day at the national stadium.

