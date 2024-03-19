Vitello Lounge Ilkley: Company behind Cosy Club and Bianco Lounge in Leeds announce opening date of new venue

A new neighbourhood café is opening in Ilkley tomorrow, combining elements of coffee shop culture, the British pub and dining.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Vitello Lounge is set to open in Ilkley tomorrow (Wednesday 20th March), taking over the former Banyan site on Brook Street.

It is brought to the town by Loungers plc, the West Country-based bar group, which operates more than 200 lounges already including Cosy Club, Bianco Lounge and Caballero Lounge in Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Loungers Plc is opening Vitello Lounge in Ilkley tomorrow (Wednesday, March 20). It has taken over the former Banyan site on Brook Street. Pictured is Alturo Lounge, Malvern, which is expected to be similar to the Leeds site. Photo: Alturo LoungeLoungers Plc is opening Vitello Lounge in Ilkley tomorrow (Wednesday, March 20). It has taken over the former Banyan site on Brook Street. Pictured is Alturo Lounge, Malvern, which is expected to be similar to the Leeds site. Photo: Alturo Lounge
Loungers Plc is opening Vitello Lounge in Ilkley tomorrow (Wednesday, March 20). It has taken over the former Banyan site on Brook Street. Pictured is Alturo Lounge, Malvern, which is expected to be similar to the Leeds site. Photo: Alturo Lounge

Vitello's arrival has created around 30 jobs for local people and aims to cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu. 

The all-day menu will feature everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet well catered for with their very own menus.

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer.  A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So whether it is a coffee with friends, a long lazy brunch with family or a relaxed dinner and drinks, Vitello Lounge aspires to be the perfect place to relax and unwind in good company.

The venue has undergone significant transformation to reflect this. Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, says: “We are delighted to be opening Vitello Lounge in Ilkley

"Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. 

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents and shoppers to Vitello Lounge.”

Starting as they mean to continue, the team at Vitello Lounge has partnered with Good Neighbours Ilkley and will donate 50p from every burger and 20p from each coffee sold in the first month of trading to the charity.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.