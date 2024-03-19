Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vitello Lounge is set to open in Ilkley tomorrow (Wednesday 20th March), taking over the former Banyan site on Brook Street.

It is brought to the town by Loungers plc, the West Country-based bar group, which operates more than 200 lounges already including Cosy Club, Bianco Lounge and Caballero Lounge in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loungers Plc is opening Vitello Lounge in Ilkley tomorrow (Wednesday, March 20). It has taken over the former Banyan site on Brook Street. Pictured is Alturo Lounge, Malvern, which is expected to be similar to the Leeds site. Photo: Alturo Lounge

Vitello's arrival has created around 30 jobs for local people and aims to cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu.

The all-day menu will feature everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet well catered for with their very own menus.

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So whether it is a coffee with friends, a long lazy brunch with family or a relaxed dinner and drinks, Vitello Lounge aspires to be the perfect place to relax and unwind in good company.

The venue has undergone significant transformation to reflect this. Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, says: “We are delighted to be opening Vitello Lounge in Ilkley.

"Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents and shoppers to Vitello Lounge.”