Why there's no place like Leeds for a bottomless brunch - YEP Opinion

I was in my last year of uni and we'd just got news that Headingley's Dare Cafe had started a breakfast deal with unlimited prosecco - a groundbreaking concept at the time.

We booked in for 11am to kick off a weekend of birthday celebrations for my friend and had our glasses topped up as we tucked into a hearty full English.

It was the start of a bit of a bottomless brunch obsession; I've enjoyed prosecco and brunch with an Indian twist at Fleur Cafe, visited Dirty Martini for unlimited gin and tonics and a decorative birdcage filled with Asian-fusion treats, and devoured glasses of Aperol Spritz at Manahatta.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I can't say no to bottomless brunch - and oh does Leeds do it well

To name but a few. Free-flowing drinks, tasty food, an excuse to get dressed up and be back in bed before it gets dark, it's become a staple of my weekends.

What began as eggs on toast and unlimited mimosas before noon has quickly become so much more, with deals extending into the evenings, weekdays and even venturing into Sunday roasts.

From Asian-fusion small plates and Greek gyros to unlimited gin and tonics and craft beer, as soon as I think I've tried it all, another Leeds restaurant launches a bottomless brunch offering.

Bottomless brunch at Dirty Martini

I recently visited Head of Steam on Park Row to try its new bottomless brunch deal.

The simple menu of classic breakfast dishes takes it back to where it all started, I had a tasty granola yoghurt pot with a side of sourdough toast, avocado, a poached egg and hot sauce.

But it's the drinks menu that really sets this bottomless brunch apart, you can enjoy unlimited pints of Head of Steam's extensive range of craft beer, from pale ale to stout, as well as prosecco, Aperol Spritz and Bloody Marys.

The pub was full to the brim and so were our glasses, with the deal proving so popular on its launch weekend that Head of Steam will launch a Christmas bottomless brunch running every Sunday and Monday.

As the hospitality sector continues to bounce back from lockdowns, bottomless brunch is proving a great way to get people back on seats.

The offerings are becoming more and more creative and Saturday bookings often fly out weeks in advance, it has clearly become one of our favourite ways to catch up with friends.

There are many more brunches on my list to try, Thavassoli's Gyros deal sounds like a dream and Gaucho's luxury Electro Brunch Feast with unlimited food and live DJs will be one to bookmark for a big celebration.

I can't say no to bottomless brunch - and oh does Leeds do it well.