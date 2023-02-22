News you can trust since 1890
Caballero Lounge Leeds: First look inside brand new 'retro-inspired' bar at The Springs

A brand new bar has arrived at The Springs in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
59 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 5:19pm

Opened by West Country-based bar group Loungers, Caballero Lounge opened for business for the very first time as part of the Thorpe Park complex today (February 22). The retro-inspired bar has a food menu featuring favourites such as tapas and burgers, and the business will donate 50p from every burger sold and 20p from every coffee sold during the first month of trading to local charity Zarach.

The venue has heavily patterned wallpapers with eclectic artwork, creating a cosy atmosphere for drinking and dining. The Yorkshire Evening Post was given access to the bar today and you can take a look around with our gallery.

1. Open for business

General manager Hugh Holme was on site today for the bar's opening.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. A new addition

The bar is located in The Springs complex in Leeds.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Retro-inspired

The interior has a retro feel.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Time for a tipple

Draught options available at the bar include Estrella and Amstel.

Photo: James Hardisty

