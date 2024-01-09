A café and bar chain has confirmed its takeover of the former Banyan in Ilkley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Loungers, which operates Cosy Club, Bianco Lounge and Caballero Lounge in Leeds, will open a new site in the town’s Brook Street in March. Named Vitello Lounge, the café and bar will open seven days a week.

It comes after Leeds-based hospitality chain Arc Inspirations announced the closure of its Banyan bar earlier this month. The site is now being transformed by West Country-based group Loungers, mirroring the look and feel of its sister sites – combining coffee shop culture, the British pub and dining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vitello Lounge will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus. The family-friendly venue will have a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads for children, as well as high chairs and baby-changing facilities.

An example of the interior of a Loungers group bar and cafe. The company has taken over the former Banyan in Ilkley. (Photo by Bhagesh Sachania Photography)

Promising to have the Ilkley community at its heart, Vitello Lounge will include a space to host meetings and events – from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

The café will open on Wednesday March 20, Loungers confirmed, and a number of former Banyan staff were offered posts.

The community Manager at Loungers, Gemma Irwin, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Vitello Lounge in March. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Ilkley’s food and drink scene.