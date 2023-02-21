Tharavadu, located in the city centre, was crowned South Indian Restaurant of the Year, meanwhile Bengal Lounge in Wetherby won the Best of Yorkshire award. It is the first year in which the Nation’s Curry Awards have been held and the ceremony was held in Manchester at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Monday (February 20).

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Nation’s Curry Awards said: “From traditional dishes to innovative fusion cuisine, the winners have demonstrated a high level of skill and creativity in their culinary creations. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the first Nation's Curry Awards 2023! Your dedication to the industry and passion for great food is truly inspiring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tharavadu, specialists in Keralan cuisine, are no stranger to awards having previously tasted glory at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards. Bengal Lounge in Wetherby have an average Google Reviews rating of 4.6/5 and owner Bhoktiar Hussain has thanked customers who have supported the restaurant since it opened in October 2016.

Tharavadu, located in the city centre, was crowned South Indian Restaurant of the Year. Image: Simon Hulme

He told the YEP: “It is a really big achievement for our team and for us. It is because of the hard work of our team. We want to say a massive thank you to all our customers for supporting us from day one when we opened. It's a fantastic, amazing feeling.” He also gave credit to chef Mohammed Abu Sayed, who he described as a “magic man” whose food is loved by customers.