Two Leeds bars have been named among the best in the country by national newspaper The Times.
By Geha Pandey
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Underground bar Below Stairs, located on South Parade, and Angelica, located in Trinity Leeds, were listed on the 18 of the best cocktail bars to visit in the UK. 

It was part of a feature on Britain becoming the “world’s cocktail capital”, which commended bars across the country for their drinks offering. 

The Times article, written by journalist Giulia Crouch, said Below Stairs was a “hidden gem”. 

Below Stairs, South Parade, and Angelica, Trinity Leeds, have been named among the best bars in the country by the Times. Photo: National World

It added: “A fun approach to cocktails - one of those places where the team has a real interest in finding out what your cocktail flavour is.”

The award-winning bar is one that is constantly reinventing itself, with a change in concept and menu every year. 

The current menu explores the physics and chemistry behind flavour, as the bar takes a closer look at four ingredients that are “fundamental to our enjoyment of food and drink - sugar, salt, acid and fat”. 

Meanwhile The Times praised Leeds-favourite rooftop bar Angelica was praised for its “panoramic city views”. 

The wrap-around terrace is a beautiful spot to people-watch, bask in some sunlight and explore the bar’s impressive cocktail list and is well-known for its brunch offering. 

