Underground bar Below Stairs, located on South Parade, and Angelica, located in Trinity Leeds, were listed on the 18 of the best cocktail bars to visit in the UK.

It was part of a feature on Britain becoming the “world’s cocktail capital”, which commended bars across the country for their drinks offering.

The Times article, written by journalist Giulia Crouch, said Below Stairs was a “hidden gem”.

It added: “A fun approach to cocktails - one of those places where the team has a real interest in finding out what your cocktail flavour is.”

The award-winning bar is one that is constantly reinventing itself, with a change in concept and menu every year.

The current menu explores the physics and chemistry behind flavour, as the bar takes a closer look at four ingredients that are “fundamental to our enjoyment of food and drink - sugar, salt, acid and fat”.

Meanwhile The Times praised Leeds-favourite rooftop bar Angelica was praised for its “panoramic city views”.