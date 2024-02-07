Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual list, produced by Top 50 Cocktail Bars and sponsored by renowned drinks company Franklin & Sons, was announced at an event at London venue Underglobe, Shakespeare’s Globe, yesterday (February 6).

Winners are chosen by a vote from a "hand-picked voting academy of industry experts" and this was the first time Tabula Rasa made the cut, coming in at number 16.

Tabula Rasa and Below Stairs named as top cocktail bars in the country. Photo: Tabula Rasa, National World

The team behind the cocktail bar announced the win on its social media channels saying: "To say we are excited… is an understatement!!

"Thank you all for your love and support this year… we are thrilled to have made the list for one more year, and we can’t wait to share this experience with all of our guests that have been by our side since the day we opened our doors.

"And of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the devotion and hard work of our fabulous team @louis_coops @lwsdrvr @verdwalen @thegreektender. Cheers to the crazy ones..."

This was the second time Leeds-favourite Below Stairs has made the list at number 27, climbing an impressive 13 places from last year. It was also named 'Sustainable Bar of the Year'.