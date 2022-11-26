Dimly lit and staged with some of the most beautiful decor in Leeds, it’s clear as soon as you walk through the doors that this Thai restaurant offers one of the most Instagrammable spots for late night dining.

We quickly sat at a table with a clear view of the open kitchen, watching as others around us had each dish carefully prepared for them while deciding on our own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu itself packs a punch; with pages upon pages to flick through, full of noodle, rice, seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes, it can certainly feel a little overwhelming for a first time diner here.

Sukhothai, Leeds.

I stuck with what I knew and opted for Sukhothai’s pad thai with butterflied prawns, plus a side of vegetarian dumplings and homemade sweet chilli sauce.

Service was friendly and attentive, with our waiter swiftly bringing us our glasses of beer and a generous portion of thai crackers to snack on as we waited for our mains. It’s a well known fact that Thai prawn crackers reign superior; their slight spice and mouth-watering crunch resulting in the entire pot being demolished in three minutes flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet we didn’t have to wait long before our beautifully presented mains arrived. Covered in a stunning layer of patterned carrot shavings and with a side of lemon, this pad thai is one of the best I’ve eaten in a long time.

Pairing the sweetness of the sauce with the acidity of the lime was a match made in heaven, and the prawns themselves were both tender and of record breaking size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vegetarian dumplings were soft and salty, filled with the perfect amount of mixed vegetables to allow plenty of room to dip in the fantastic sauce accompaniment.

Unable to finish my huge portion of the noodle dish, I threw the towel in and asked to take the rest home, finally admitting defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can confirm that one of Sukhothai’s greatest delights lies in the leftovers the next day.

Factfile

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 15 S Parade, Leeds LS1 5QS

Telephone: 0113 242 2795

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atmosphere: 8/10