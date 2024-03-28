Angelica Trinity Leeds: Rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar named second most popular eatery outside of London
and live on Freeview channel 276
Angelica, a rooftop restaurant and bar in Trinity Leeds, has been crowned the second most popular restaurant outside of London.
The study, which was conducted by leading online print company Solopress, assessed the number of posts made by customers across social media platforms Instagram and Tiktok.
Leeds-favourite Angelica trailed 20 Stories in Manchester, with 2,665 social media posts.
The restaurant is known for its fantastic bottomless brunch offering and beautiful balcony that overlooks the city centre.
It also offers extravagant signature cocktails, regular DJ appearances and a must-try a la carte menu, making it the perfect restaurant to visit for any occasion.
Here is the official ranking produced by Solopress:
20 Stories - Manchester
Angelica - Leeds
Tattu - Edinburgh
The Ivy in the Lanes - Brighton
Blossom Room - Milton Keynes
Peter Street Kitchen - Manchester
Pom Kitchen - Sheffield
Grand Pacific - Manchester
Sky by the Water - Birmingham
Archies - Manchester
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.