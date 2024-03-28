Angelica Trinity Leeds: Rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar named second most popular eatery outside of London

A Leeds restaurant has been named one of the most popular places to eat beyond the capital. 
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Angelica, a rooftop restaurant and bar in Trinity Leeds, has been crowned the second most popular restaurant outside of London. 

The study, which was conducted by leading online print company Solopress, assessed the number of posts made by customers across social media platforms Instagram and Tiktok. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds-favourite Angelica trailed 20 Stories in Manchester, with 2,665 social media posts. 

The restaurant is known for its fantastic bottomless brunch offering and beautiful balcony that overlooks the city centre. 

It also offers extravagant signature cocktails,  regular DJ appearances and a must-try a la carte menu, making it the perfect restaurant to visit for any occasion. 

Angelica, in Trinity Leeds, has been named one of the most popular restaurants outside of London. Photo: Steve RidingAngelica, in Trinity Leeds, has been named one of the most popular restaurants outside of London. Photo: Steve Riding
Angelica, in Trinity Leeds, has been named one of the most popular restaurants outside of London. Photo: Steve Riding

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Here is the official ranking produced by Solopress: 

  1. 20 Stories - Manchester 

  2. Angelica - Leeds 

  3. Tattu - Edinburgh 

  4. The Ivy in the Lanes - Brighton 

  5. Blossom Room - Milton Keynes 

  6. Peter Street Kitchen - Manchester 

  7. Pom Kitchen - Sheffield 

  8. Grand Pacific - Manchester 

  9. Sky by the Water - Birmingham 

  10. Archies - Manchester 

Related topics:RestaurantTrinity Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.