Angelica, a rooftop restaurant and bar in Trinity Leeds, has been crowned the second most popular restaurant outside of London.

The study, which was conducted by leading online print company Solopress, assessed the number of posts made by customers across social media platforms Instagram and Tiktok.

Leeds-favourite Angelica trailed 20 Stories in Manchester, with 2,665 social media posts.

The restaurant is known for its fantastic bottomless brunch offering and beautiful balcony that overlooks the city centre.

It also offers extravagant signature cocktails, regular DJ appearances and a must-try a la carte menu, making it the perfect restaurant to visit for any occasion.

Angelica, in Trinity Leeds, has been named one of the most popular restaurants outside of London. Photo: Steve Riding

Here is the official ranking produced by Solopress: