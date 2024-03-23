Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From the local gems in every neighbourhood to the city centre venue that’s just been named Leeds’ best bar, we are lucky to have such a variety of watering holes for every occasion.

But, sometimes, a Friday night calls for Spoons. And this was one of those Friday nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re certainly not short of choice when it comes to J D Wetherspoon pubs, with 14 to choose from in Leeds alone.

My local is the Three Hulats in Chapel Allerton, a smart pub with a large sun-trap beer garden to the front of the property. It was shut for a big refurbishment and extension not long ago after Wetherspoons took over the abandoned nightclub next door, reopening in summer 2019 with a spacious main dining room and snazzy new toilets.

Our reviewer tried Chapel Allerton's Wetherspoon pub - The Three Hulats - which is celebrating its 25th birthday (Photo by National World)

The building has a long history as a coaching inn and public house, first known as The Bowling Green before it was renamed The Hulats or The Three Hulats, later the Mexborough Arms.

Wetherspoon took over the pub exactly 25 years ago - and the boozer was celebrating its birthday this weekend with cake and traditional Irish dancing on St Patrick’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a mixed crowd and lively but friendly atmosphere when we visited. There’s an open fire in the centre of the main dining room, and the decor gives more cosy vibes; ruby red walls, leather booths and Leeds heritage artwork.

There were plenty of special offers for St Patrick’s Day and the Wetherspoons Beer Festival, including Andersons Irish Red Ale for £1.99. We opted for the gin menu instead, which was broad and astonishingly cheap - my friend went for a fruity Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Liqueur with lemonade for £2.43, while I enjoyed a refreshing Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla and slimline tonic for £4.74.

The pub underwent a refurbishment and large extension in 2019 (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Our second round was the Kopparberg Premium Gin strawberry and lime, again just £2.43, and a Hendrick’s for £4.74. The drinks were garnished nicely and the Hendrick’s was served with cucumber, as it should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our drinks arrived with rapid speed and the staff were friendly. All in all, we had no complaints - it did empty out quite quickly by 10pm, and without music or sports you probably wouldn’t spend your whole night there.

But for a solid pub and unbeatable value for money, you can’t go wrong with this Spoons.

Factfile

Address: 13 Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, LS7 3NB

Telephone: 0113 262 0524

Opening hours: Sun-Thurs, 8am-midnight; Fri-Sat, 8am-1am

Scores

Value: 10/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 7/10