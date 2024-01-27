Our reviewer tried Number 8 bar in Meanwood (Photo by National World)

But my real test was to come that evening, when I was tempted to a bar in Meanwood.

I don’t often frequent the Leeds suburb, but Number 8, a cocktail bar on Stonegate Road, had caught my eye on a previous trip to Aldi - it was rammed. The bar advertises mocktails in its Instagram bio, so I thought I’d give it a try.

It was a bitterly cold night as we ducked into the bar, and we were hit by the warmth of the place - both literal and metaphorical. There’s a lot packed into a small space, but it works and it made for a lively atmosphere.

The vast cocktail menu looked amazing, from winter concoctions like the spiced clementine daiquiri to teapot sharing cocktail jugs.

Thankfully, there were four mocktails on offer and alcohol-free beers to keep us away from the booze, and we decided to try one of each.

The Pineapple Marg mocktail, a no-alcohol take on a margarita with pineapple juice, fresh lime, simple syrup (Photo by National World)

The Ginger and Lime Fizz, made with fresh lime, Old Jamaica ginger beer, simple syrup, mint and soda, was served in a tumbler glass and beautifully refreshing.

The pa-no-ma with lime juice, Demerara syrup, Number 8’s salt/tajin seasoning mix and grapefruit soda was aromatic and zingy, served in a tall glass and garnished with grapefruit.

Next up, the Hugh-no Spritz - elderflower cordial, lemon, mint, simple syrup and soda - was a mix between a G&T and a mojito, two of my favourite drinks. Served in a wine glass with lots of ice and big sprigs of mint, it was almost as good as the real thing.

And we definitely saved the best until last. The Pineapple Marg, a no-alcohol take on a margarita with pineapple juice, fresh lime, simple syrup, was so spot on you could almost taste the tequila, and beautifully-presented in a martini glass with a tajin rim.

The staff were super warm and welcoming and we watched them mix cocktails with incredible speed and expertise. The first floor was booked for a private party which meant their work was cut out, but no one waited more than a couple of minutes to order.

The attention to detail was spot on, from the live DJ’s selection of chilled out tunes to the way our mocktails were presented. And for £22 for four drinks, we really couldn’t complain.

See you again in February, Number 8.

Factfile

Address: 10-14 Stonegate Road, Meanwood, LS6 4HY

Telephone: 07954 821403

Opening hours: Mon-Tues, closed; Weds, 4pm-10.30pm; Thurs, 4pm-11pm; Fri-Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-10pm.

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10