I moved to Chapel Allerton last year, drawn in by the suburb’s wealth of independent restaurants, bars and shops.

Having lived all over the city since moving to Leeds eight years ago, within a few weeks I knew this popular suburb was going to be my home for a while. And as a keen foodie and someone partial to a good night out, I quickly got stuck into Chapel Allerton’s offering.

There’s everything you could need, from homely pubs for an after-work pint to family-run restaurants serving delicious food from all over the world. And two new additions are set to arrive in the suburb soon - a new Italian restaurant, Capri, on Gledhow Valley Road and a Greek restaurant taking over the former Dapur Malaysia site.

Here’s my ultimate guide to a night in Chapel Allerton - with 25 bars, restaurants and pubs to choose from.

1 . The ultimate guide to a night in Chapel Allerton Here are 25 brilliant restaurants, pubs and bars to choose from

2 . The Mustard Pot First up is the Mustard Pot on Stainbeck Lane, a cosy Georgian-style pub serving gastro pub grub and a range of ales, as well as anything else you want behind the bar if you're a gin fiend like me. There's cosy open fires in the winter and a huge outdoor terrace to soak up the sun in the summer months. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3 . Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen Next door is the Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen, serving Black Sheep Brewery beers and proper Yorkshire pub grub. My favourite burger brand Slap and Pickle has found a new permanent home at the venue, now serving its smash beef burgers and veggie alternatives to eat in and takeaway. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4 . Rudy's Pizza Napoletana Everyone in Chapel Allerton was talking about Rudy's when it opened in Stainbeck Lane last year, taking over the former Casa Mia restaurant. The classic Neapolitan pizzas, with a huge range of toppings, are out of this world and the staff are super friendly. It's always packed, so make sure to book on the weekends. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe