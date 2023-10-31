Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Wetherspoons: Every JD Wetherspoon in Leeds ranked by the price of a pint of Carling

A new interactive map reveals exactly which Leeds Wetherspoon serve the cheapest and the most expensive pint.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:30 GMT

Food researchers over at Pantry & Larder have done an amazing job collected drinks prices from every Spoons in the UK to help you save some money on your next round night out.

With data straight from the Wetherspoons app, they’ve listed prices of some of the pub’s most popular drinks, including a pint of Carling, a glass of white wine and a Gordon’s gin and mixer.

In this gallery, we’ve pulled together the price of a pint of Carling at every Wetherspoons pub in Leeds – ranked from most expensive to the cheapest pint as of October 31, 2023.

The price of a pint of Carling at Wetherspoon in Leeds train station is £4.29.

1. Leeds Train Station

The price of a pint of Carling at Wetherspoon in Leeds train station is £4.29. Photo: James Hardisty

The price of a pint of Carling at the The Cuthbert Brodrick in city centre is £3.97.

2. The Cuthbert Brodrick

The price of a pint of Carling at the The Cuthbert Brodrick in city centre is £3.97.

The price of a pint of Carling at the The Headley Verity in city centre is £3.97.

3. The Hedley Verity

The price of a pint of Carling at the The Headley Verity in city centre is £3.97. Photo: Tony Johnson

The price of a pint of Carling at The Scribbling Mill at White Rose Shopping Centre is £3.86.

4. The Scribbling Mill

The price of a pint of Carling at The Scribbling Mill at White Rose Shopping Centre is £3.86. Photo: Simon Hulme

The price of a pint of Carling at Stick or Twist in city centre is £3.86.

5. Stick or Twist

The price of a pint of Carling at Stick or Twist in city centre is £3.86.

The price of a pint of Carling at Beckett’s Bank in city centre is £3.86.

6. Beckett’s Bank

The price of a pint of Carling at Beckett’s Bank in city centre is £3.86. Photo: James Hardisty

