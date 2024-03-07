The Springs Leeds: Starbucks set to open new coffee shop at Thorpe Park in east of city
Its newest city site will be based at The Springs retail park in east Leeds.
The company said it had “secured” a 2,500 sq ft unit at the Thorpe Park leisure centre and retail park, which already boasts an extensive coffee shop offering, including Pret a Manger, Caffè Nero and Costa Coffee.
The new Starbucks site, which is currently being renovated, will feature “a bespoke interior design inspired by local architecture”, the brand added.
It will have capacity to seat up to 64 people and create 12 jobs.
Starbucks said it plans to open “many more stores” in communities across the country.
Rachel Vickers, senior commercial manager at Scarborough Group International (SGI), the developer and asset manager of The Springs and Thorpe Park Leeds, said: “We are delighted to announce that Starbucks is coming to The Springs Leeds, providing even more high-quality leisure and retail options for our visitors.
“The highly-popular brand perfectly complements our onsite amenity for the business park community as well as our destination offering for shopping and leisure.”
The new Starbucks coffee shop will be the latest of a series of recent openings at The Springs, following Hotel Chocolat, Cook, Pret a Manger and Loungers.