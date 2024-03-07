Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Its newest city site will be based at The Springs retail park in east Leeds.

The company said it had “secured” a 2,500 sq ft unit at the Thorpe Park leisure centre and retail park, which already boasts an extensive coffee shop offering, including Pret a Manger, Caffè Nero and Costa Coffee.

Starbucks has announced plans to open a new coffee shop at The Springs retail park, pictured, in east Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Starbucks site, which is currently being renovated, will feature “a bespoke interior design inspired by local architecture”, the brand added.

It will have capacity to seat up to 64 people and create 12 jobs.

Starbucks said it plans to open “many more stores” in communities across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Vickers, senior commercial manager at Scarborough Group International (SGI), the developer and asset manager of The Springs and Thorpe Park Leeds, said: “We are delighted to announce that Starbucks is coming to The Springs Leeds, providing even more high-quality leisure and retail options for our visitors.

“The highly-popular brand perfectly complements our onsite amenity for the business park community as well as our destination offering for shopping and leisure.”