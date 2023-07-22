Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Springs Leeds: Everything you need to know as Arriva bus service 'every 15 minutes' to city centre returns

A key bus route running through a popular retail park and a business centre in Leeds is set to return this weekend.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

From Sunday (July 23), Arriva’s 165 and 164 bus services will resume running through shopping and leisure attraction The Springs and Thorpe Park. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the route’s return.

Where will the service take me?

The bus services will provide connections to nearby destinations including Cross Gates, Garforth, Sherburn, Selby, Kippax and Leeds City Centre. Arriva is offering a special family ticket price and £2 flat fares for all passengers.

Arriva’s 165 and 164 bus services will resume running through The Springs and Thorpe Park. Picture: Stock

How often will it run?

Funded by Thorpe Park Developments Ltd, the services will provide a 15 minute frequency of services throughout the day, Monday to Saturday, with a slightly reduced frequency in the evenings, as well as on Sundays.

What has been said?

Adam Varley from Scarborough Group International, a partner of Thorpe Park Developments Ltd, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to reintroduce the bus services through Thorpe Park Leeds and The Springs.

"With over 6,500 people working on the site, and thousands of visitors each week to The Springs, there is a strong demand for sustainable public transport connections which, as the park reaches its next phase of maturity and as we add further workspace and amenities, the demand will further intensify.”

What other bus routes are changing?

Sunday will bring with it a host of changes to Arriva and First Bus services across the city. These will include the withdrawal of First’s 29A service between the White Rose and Horsforth. A host of other routes face revised timetables.

