The Springs Leeds: First look inside new Pret A Manger sandwich shop opening at Leeds shopping centre
Upmarket sandwich specialist Pret A Manger has opened a new shop at an east Leeds shopping centre.
The leading coffee and sandwich chain has agreed a 10-year lease to occupy a prominent unit adjacent to Caffé Nero and opposite JD Sports in The Springs Retail & Leisure Centre at Thorpe Park.
The new outlet will offer a menu of fresh food and beverages for customers, all hand made in Pret’s on-site kitchen with hot drinks prepared by trained baristas.
This latest announcement to take space at The Springs represents one of the brand’s first ventures into an ‘out of town’ location in the UK. Take a look inside the all new spot...
Page 1 of 3