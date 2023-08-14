Chocolate fans are in for a cocoa powered treat with Hotel Chocolat set to open a new concept store at The Springs in Leeds.

The latest store from Hotel Chocolat at Thorp Park in east Leeds is set to open on Thursday, August 17, and will be home to a Velvetiser Café with customers able to select from thousands of combinations to personalize their drink.

The team can also help customers find their chocolate ‘Love Match’ based on their preferred flavour profiles including smooth pralines, patisserie-inspired flavours or something tipsy which packs a punch.

The store will seat 48 customers allowing nearby residents to enjoy the sit-in experience, escape and unwind whilst browsing the range of top-quality chocolates.

The Springs.

Peter Harris, Hotel Chocolat’s co-founder and development director, said: “We’re making retail park experiences that much more enjoyable with the opening of Hotel Chocolat at The Springs Leeds. Whether you’re after a relaxing drink in one of our Velvetiser Cafes or would like to explore our range of top-quality chocolate, our new concept store offers guests the opportunity to shop at a more leisurely pace.

“This latest opening is part of our plans to launch many more stores across the country in the next three to five years. Physical stores are extremely attractive and the beauty of being out-of-town is that we have good accessibility and parking so people can visit with ease.”

Rachel Vickers, senior commercial manager at Scarborough Group International (SGI), developer and asset manager of The Springs and Thorpe Park Leeds, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hotel Chocolat to The Springs Leeds. There seems to be a marked change in the way that brands look at out of town retail destinations and are increasingly attracted to their attributes in terms of accessibility, environment, and footfall.

“At The Springs we’ve been able to demonstrate strong visitor statistics which is helping to attract aspirational operators like Hotel Chocolat. The opening of the East Leeds Orbital Link Road, along with news that Arriva is reinstating a direct bus route into The Springs and the forthcoming railway station on site will only help boost footfall and trade in the future. So, it makes for a sound investment for occupiers.”