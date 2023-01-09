Expanding café and bar group chain Loungers aims to boost the food and drink offering at the award-winning shopping and leisure destination at Thorpe Park in east Leeds.

Caballero Lounge at The Springs will be located adjacent to Nando’s and Odeon Luxe Cinema and is due to open on February 22, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will aim to offer a home-from-home setting, serving a wide range of food and drinks all day in a relaxed environment and will create 27 jobs.

Loungers.

And the dog-friendly venue promises to cater for all with a selection of games, books, toys and menus for Little Loungers.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference. They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Caballero Lounge and to playing our part at the heart of The Springs development."

Rachel Vickers, senior commercial manager at Scarborough Group International (SGI), which is responsible for the asset management of The Springs and Thorpe Park Leeds, said: “We are delighted to welcome Loungers to The Springs Leeds. The deal is testament to the strength of proposition for the centre which continues to attract high-quality operators, creating a fantastic mixed offering for the Thorpe Park estate and wider East Leeds Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exciting new venue will bring a new dynamic to The Springs which is currently more widely recognised for its retail offering. The introduction of a new café-bar, sitting alongside the cinema and existing food and beverage outlets, will widen the audience appeal and catchment with reason to spend more time at The Springs. This is further supported by the forthcoming new railway station on site that will provide direct access from the likes of York and Harrogate and also from Leeds City Centre in just eight minutes.”

The announcement follows just a few months after the UK’s largest homewares retailer, Dunelm opened a prominent sales store at The Springs. Other recent openings include Betty Loves Candles and Elan Laser Clinics, and deals are progressing for further food and beverage attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Springs is a 350,000 sq ft shopping and leisure attraction located at the heart of award-winning business destination, Thorpe Park Leeds at Junction 46 of the M1. Outlets include Next, Boots, M&S, TK Maxx, The Range, H&M, Pure Gym, Nandos, and many more.