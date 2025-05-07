Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Leeds has withdrawn its application to temporarily allow participants of the Otley Run to enter its premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Golden Beam, located on Headingley Lane in Headingley, had previously applied for five Temporary Event Notices (TENs) to permit the JD Wetherspoon pub to admit those taking part in the famous pub crawl.

TENs allow licensed venues to temporarily alter or extend their licenses for special occasions. Each venue is permitted a total of 15 TENs per year, meaning the Golden Beam was set to use one-third of its annual allowance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Golden Beam previously applied for 5 Temporary Events Notices (TENs). | National World

Plans to relax restrictions on the Otley Run were first proposed in 2024, following a controversial attempt to extend the pub's opening hours beyond midnight.

Headingley and Hyde Park councillors Abdul Hannan and Jonathan Pryor announced on social media that the plans to allow costumed revellers have been shelved.

They stated: "This means there will be no changes, temporary or otherwise, to the Golden Beam’s license, and the condition preventing Otley Runners from entering will remain in effect."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Otley Run is a divisive issue among Headingley residents, many of whom oppose the 19-stop pub crawl that stretches from Far Headingley to Leeds city centre.

Last December, locals claimed that the popular event had made weekend life "almost unbearable" due to the concentration of licensed pubs in a "very small geographical area."

But despite opposition, the pub crawl has grown in recent years, with venues such as Arcadia previously known for barring fancy-dressed groups now opting to welcome them.

A JD Wetherspoon spokesperson confirmed an email was sent to the licencing authority yesterday (May 6) requesting withdrawal.