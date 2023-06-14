The Golden Beam Public House opened in 2021 at the former Elinor Lupton Centre, which was transformed by popular pub chain JD Wetherspoon.

As part of its planning agreement, one condition stated that “in the interest of residential amenity” opening hours were limited to 8am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and 8am to 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

But The Golden Beam has now applied to extend its hours – from 8am to 12.30am from Monday to Sunday including public holidays.

The Golden Beam, Headingley, has put forward an application to extend its opening hours to 8am to 12:30am every day. Photo: Steve Riding

The plans have attracted several letters of objection from residents, submitted to the council’s licensing department.

One resident said: “Late night drinking may be acceptable in a city centre or in a town centre. However, drinking beyond midnight is not acceptable in a residential area, such as that which completely surrounds The Golden Beam pub. There are good reasons for not extending the hours of use.”

Another said: “Please don't do this. I live opposite and have caught people urinating up my garden wall having come from the pub many times. I am already kept up by drunk people screaming in the street. Please don't make it worse for my family.”

The Golden Beam has also put forward an extensive plan to tackle any of the problems that may arise with longer opening hours.

It proposes to stop the consumption of food or drink in the beer garden after 10pm in order to minimise noise disturbance, monitor the canopy area and terrace with CCTV and deny entry to “large groups of people in fancy dress”.

The pub further pledges to distribute a telephone number to residents for communicate complaints and to hold regular residents meetings to discuss topics of concern. The council has received one letter in support of extending the opening hours.