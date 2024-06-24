The Golden Beam: Wetherspoons on ‘Otley Run’ route's bid to allow pub crawl drinkers inside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wetherspoons pub on the ‘Otley Run’ route in Leeds is set to bid to reverse restrictions on letting pub crawl drinkers into the premises.

The Golden Beam has a restriction which does not allow those on the famous ‘Otley Run’ pub crawl through Headingley, Leeds inside.

The restrictions on the licence were to ensure the pub was ‘food-led’ and had more seated drinking rather than standing.

However, a spokesperson for the chain has confirmed plans to ‘accommodate’ people on the route.

Councillors for the area Abdul Hannan and Jonathan Pryor announced a meeting set to be held on Monday June 24 at the pub, with local residents invited to raise their concerns.

Attendees will be able to ask questions of representatives from Wetherspoons at the meeting.

The request to change the licence has not yet been formally submitted.

In a statement released on social media, the councillors said: “The Golden Beam currently has a condition on their license which means they can’t allow people in who are on the Otley Run.

“This was to ensure that the venue remained predominantly food-led, and with more seated drinking rather than standing.

“Wetherspoons have indicated that they are considering applying for a change to their license to allow people on the Otley Run into the venue.

“While no application has yet been submitted, we have spoken with the management and a meeting will be held between interested residents and Wetherspoons for them to talk about their plans and as an opportunity for residents to ask questions.

“The meeting will be on Monday 24th June, 7pm, in The Golden Beam.

“If you are unable to make it but would like a point raised, please e-mail [email protected]”

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon the pub “has to deal with turning away a large number of people and it is felt that it would be better to accommodate them in the pub”.

His statement continued: “The pub is large, is fully covered by CCTV , has extensive toilet facilities, has no music and offers a full menu until the late evening.

