Locals are opposing a bid to allow Otley Run pub crawlers into a Wetherspoon boozer in Headingley, a councillor has revealed.

The Golden Beam, on Headingley Lane, has a restriction on allowing drinkers from the route into the venue - but the chain could be about to change the rules.

It stands halfway along the famous pub crawl and, despite its proximity, is popular for its “community feel”, according to customers.

Coun Jonathan Pryor has explained that locals were against a bid to add Wetherspoon pub The Golden Beam to the Otley Run route. | Steve Riding/Bruce Rollinson

The YEP reported yesterday (June 24) that a spokesperson for the chain had confirmed plans to “accommodate” Otley Run drinkers.

Last night, a meeting was held at the pub by ward councillors Jonathan Pryor and Abdul Hannan, which was attended by around 30 residents.

Coun Pryor said: “All of them were opposed for two different reasons. The first was general anti-Otley Run feeling and they think an additional pub would exacerbate the issues.

“The other half were users of The Golden Beam, who didn’t want the feeling inside the pub to change. They said that they like the community feel.”

He said that representatives from Wetherspoon were also in attendance, including the manager of The Golden Beam.

Coun Pryor added: “Wetherspoon said they would discuss the options. I suspect they need to think about who they want to serve. But it doesn’t seem like anything is set in stone.”

When asked for his position, he said: “My starting point would probably be against it, unless I could be convinced that it would ease the issues with the Otley Run further up.

“There have been antisocial behaviour problems associated with the Otley Run, with people treating Headingley like a holiday resort.”