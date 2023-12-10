If there’s anyone who knows how to throw a party in Leeds, it’s Jordan Odu.

The co-founder of PR and events company Pink Gorilla and Hairy Lemon (PGHL), Jordan has created hype around some of the biggest brands in the city, from Rudy’s Pizza and Victoria Leeds to Green Room.

Whether he’s organising a Christmas party for a recruitment firm, hosting a press event in one of the city’s new restaurants or launching a new menu with an influencer dinner, he’s the man in the know - and he knows how to get people talking.

But what’s the secret to the perfect event?

Jordan Odu, co-founder of PR and events company Pink Gorilla and Hairy Lemon, pictured at their office The Faversham (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

“You need a mix of different characters from all walks of life for the best parties”, Jordan told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Social media is a big part of it, so it’s up to us to bring the wow factor, whether it’s a contortionist on a disco ball or an aerial act swinging from the ceiling.”

Jordan, 40, grew up in Roundhay, and after a stint training as a hairdresser and flyering for clubs in the evening, he got a job working as the PR manager for Gatecrasher as it launched in Leeds.

From there, Jordan founded his own agency Pink Gorilla Marketing, working with brands like Back to Basics, Oracle and Tiger Tiger. In 2012, he partnered up with his good friend Deborah De Vittoris of Hairy Lemon Events, combining their businesses to create a PR and events powerhouse.

PGHL has helped to launch 17 new businesses in 2023, its busiest year to date (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

Jordan said: “We offer PR, creative events and marketing services, and if there’s something important happening in Yorkshire, we’re involved.

"We’ve become the go-to agency to create hype and awareness for anything new in the region. We connect people with brands and places, helping them shout about the business and create footfall and awareness, and get people talking.”

It’s been a busy year for PGHL. Jordan’s highlights of 2023 include putting on a UKREiiF fringe event for Moda Living, where they transformed an empty unit at the New York street development into a club, welcoming more than 400 guests.

There was the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards, which raised almost £100,000 for charity, and a Pride event with Victoria Leeds and The Ivy inside the Victoria Quarter.

PGHL also worked on 17 launch campaigns this year, its most to date. From a vibrant new Indian restaurant to a brunch spot and Gino D'Acampo’s new restaurant and bar, they’ve helped a raft of businesses find their feet in Leeds.

“It’s exciting,” Jordan said: “We’re working with brilliant companies and brands and helping to shout about the city.

“We’re helping to get the most out of the area, and show people that it’s not all doom and gloom, there’s loads of cool stuff going on - whether it’s events, parties, new menus or businesses. Leeds is an exciting place to work.”

The company will host its first international event in the new year, and hopes to expand its PR portfolio into new cities and different sectors - particularly the corporate market.

“Every day is different and that’s what I love about the job,” Jordan added. “It keeps it fun, and I love the amazing people and brands we get to work with.