Ivy Asia Leeds: Star-studded pictures from the opening party - including Leeds United and Emmerdale stars

The Ivy Asia Leeds is now open.

By Abbey Maclure
3 minutes ago

The new restaurant in Vicar Lane welcomed its first diners yesterday after an extravagant launch party last week.

Ivy Asia Leeds is open seven days a week, offering everything from lunch and afternoon tea to dinner, late-night cocktails and weekend brunch.

An array of VIP guests gathered for the opening party on Thursday 13, including Leeds United players Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich, Emmerdale stars, The Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon and Leeds chef Michael O’Hare.

Take a look inside the restaurant...

1. Ivy Asia Leeds

Leeds United stars Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich

Photo: Ivy Asia Leeds

2. Ivy Asia leeds

Revellers were greeted on arrival by Taiko drummers and contemporary dancers, with a live DJ, percussionist and roaming saxophonist inside

Photo: Ivy Asia leeds

3. Ivy Asia Leeds

Guests were the first to experience the luxurious interiors of the venue, with features including a striking gold bar, signature luminous green agate flooring and a photo-worthy cherry blossom tree, spanning the main restaurant.

Photo: Ivy Asia Leeds

4. Ivy Asia Leeds

Drinks served included a selection of refreshing cocktails alongside The Ivy Collection Champagne and a sake barrel, pictured.

Photo: Ivy Asia Leeds

