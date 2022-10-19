Ivy Asia Leeds: Star-studded pictures from the opening party - including Leeds United and Emmerdale stars
The Ivy Asia Leeds is now open.
The new restaurant in Vicar Lane welcomed its first diners yesterday after an extravagant launch party last week.
Ivy Asia Leeds is open seven days a week, offering everything from lunch and afternoon tea to dinner, late-night cocktails and weekend brunch.
An array of VIP guests gathered for the opening party on Thursday 13, including Leeds United players Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich, Emmerdale stars, The Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon and Leeds chef Michael O’Hare.
Take a look inside the restaurant...
