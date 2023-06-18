Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Tamatanga opened on The Headrow on FridayTamatanga opened on The Headrow on Friday
Tamatanga opened on The Headrow on Friday

Tamatanga Leeds: Pictures inside the new restaurant on The Headrow serving Indian food and cocktails

A new restaurant serving “hearty, home-style Indian food” has opened in Leeds city centre.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Tamatanga officially opened its doors to the public on The Headrow on Friday, following its success in Nottingham, Leicester and Birmingham.

The restaurant chain, founded in 2008, promises a mix of both the familiar and unusual twists on classic dishes while also serving up unique cocktails.

Check out our first look around the new spot below:

Tamatanga has opened on The Headrow in Leeds

Tamatanga has opened on The Headrow in Leeds

