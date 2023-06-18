Tamatanga Leeds: Pictures inside the new restaurant on The Headrow serving Indian food and cocktails
A new restaurant serving “hearty, home-style Indian food” has opened in Leeds city centre.
Tamatanga officially opened its doors to the public on The Headrow on Friday, following its success in Nottingham, Leicester and Birmingham.
The restaurant chain, founded in 2008, promises a mix of both the familiar and unusual twists on classic dishes while also serving up unique cocktails.
Check out our first look around the new spot below:
